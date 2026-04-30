Annual Report 2025 published

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2025 (in Swedish), provided by the board of directors, is now published and available in electronic format on the Group's Investor Relations website https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports. A shorter translated English version Yearbook is also available.

Malmö, 30 April 2026

This information is subject to disclosure by ZetaDisplay AB (publ) pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Daniel Nergård, at 08:00 CET on 30 April 2026

For further questions, please contact:

Daniel Nergård, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 (0)736 335700

E-Mail: daniel.nergard@zetadisplay.com





Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage software and solutions. Today ZetaDisplay is one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European and global digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform Engage Suite, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions and creative concepts regularly inspire of influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies. ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of more than SEK 650 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website www.zetadisplay.com or for Investor relations at www.ir.zetadisplay.com or for owner information at www.hanoverinvestors.com.





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