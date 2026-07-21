Media Port selects ZetaDisplay to create one of northern Europe’s leading commerce media platforms

ZetaDisplay has been contracted by international airport media specialist Media Port to develop an advertising platform across Copenhagen Airport, creating new opportunities for brands to engage high-value international audiences while enhancing the passenger experience through intelligent digital communications.

As one of Northern Europe’s most important international gateways, Copenhagen Airport welcomed 32.4 million passengers last year. Two-thirds of travellers are international passengers, while one in four use Copenhagen as a transfer hub for onward journeys across the globe. The airport is also experiencing strong growth, with increasing numbers of travellers from the United States choosing Copenhagen as their gateway to the Nordics and wider Europe.

The new agreement between Media Port, the exclusive media operator of Istanbul (IST), Riga (RIX) and Çukurova (COV) airports, and Copenhagen Airport due to start from January 2027, comes at a pivotal time for the airport, with one of its largest terminal expansion projects nearing completion and passenger volumes continuing to rise.

The ambition is to create one of Northern Europe’s most attractive premium media destinations for brands and agencies. By combining audience intelligence, real-time passenger information and intelligent content delivery, the platform will enable more relevant and measurable campaigns throughout the passenger journey while unlocking new commercial opportunities for the airport.

To support this vision, ZetaDisplay will deliver a comprehensive full-service solution encompassing new digital infrastructure, software and managed services to Media Port. The initial deployment will introduce a network of premium digital units, replacing the majority of all current inventory including seven new large-scale hero displays positioned at key passenger touchpoints throughout the airport.

At the heart of the solution is ZetaDisplay’s proprietary software Engage Suite, which will power content delivery across the entire network. The platform provides advanced content management capabilities, programmatic campaign (pDOOH) delivery, real-time campaign optimisation, audience analytics and detailed performance reporting. Already deployed across major retail, transport, workplace and digital out-of-home networks, Engage Suite enables organisations to manage and monetise digital communication at scale.

The intelligent media framework combines real-time passenger information with advertising placement, enabling dynamic audience targeting and helping brands maximise campaign effectiveness while creating new revenue opportunities for Copenhagen Airport.

Ola Sæverås, Chief Business Officer at ZetaDisplay, says:

“This is a strategically important project that marks a new chapter for Copenhagen Airport’s media platform. Together, we are creating one of Northern Europe’s most attractive premium media destinations, combining audience intelligence, premium inventory and programmatic capabilities to create greater value for advertisers, agencies and airport partners.

By connecting real-time passenger insights with dynamic content delivery, Media Port will help brands engage travellers with more relevant campaigns while creating new commercial opportunities for the airport. We are proud to support Media Port’s ambitious growth plans and look forward to delivering a platform that sets a new benchmark for commerce media and transport advertising across Europe.”

The combination of premium digital inventory, advanced software capabilities and managed services will strengthen Copenhagen Airport’s position as a leading destination for brands seeking to engage high-value international audiences throughout their journey.

This strategic project reinforces ZetaDisplay’s position as a leading provider of digital communication solutions, supporting its ambition to lead the evolution of digital communication in physical environments through scalable technology, data-driven insights and managed services.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a full-service digital signage solutions provider leading the evolution of digital communication in physical environments. As a full-solution partner, the company simplifies how enterprise organisations create, manage and scale digital communication through a managed service model combining proprietary software, strategic consulting, hardware, systems integration and lifecycle services. Powered by its proprietary software Engage Suite, ZetaDisplay delivers scalable, sustainable solutions that generate measurable business impact across retail, QSR, public and corporate environments. Customers include Coop Norge, Spar Austria Group, Greggs, Fielmann, Arlanda Express, KFC and Volvo. Zetadisplay.com

For further questions, please contact



Ola Sæverås ZetaDisplay, Chief Business Officer

Mobile: +47 416 782 34

E-Mail: ola@zetadsiplay.com

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