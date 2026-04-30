Ecora Royalties PLC to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6th

LONDON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecora Royalties PLC (LSE/TSX: ECOR, OTCQX: ECRAF), the London based critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company, announces that Geoff Callow, Head of Investor Relations, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th, 2026.

DATE: May 6th

TIME: 10 – 10:30am ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 6th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

FY 2025

$57.0 million portfolio contribution for the year ended 31 December 2025 with significant increase in contribution from base metals royalties largely offsetting reduction in Kestrel steelmaking coal contribution

Base metals portfolio contribution of $28.5 million, up 150% (2024: $11.4 million) and representing 50% of Ecora’s portfolio contribution

Final dividend of 1.4c per share in line with policy, bringing the total dividend for the year to 2.0c per share (2024: 2.81c per share)





Q1 2026

$12.3 million portfolio contribution for Q1 2026, up 105% v Q1 2025 ($6.0 m)

Base metals portfolio contribution up 152% v Q1 2025





About Ecora Royalties

Ecora is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company.

Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security.

Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams, and has a strong organic growth profile that is expected to generate substantial additional cash flow in the medium term.

We take a disciplined approach to investments and acquisitions, focusing on high quality opportunities, in established mining jurisdictions and with experienced management teams. These investments have the potential to deliver enhanced returns through life of mine extension and commodity price outperformance.

Our management team has a long and proven track record of originating, completing due diligence, innovatively structuring and completing accretive royalty and stream transactions in the critical minerals space.

We allocate capital prudently, with a focus on growth, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returns to shareholders.

Ecora’s shares are listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ECOR) and trade on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: ECRAF).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Ecora Royalties

Geoff Callow

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3435 7400

IR@ecoraroyalties.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com