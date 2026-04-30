Win in AI Search: How Press Releases and Earned Media Drive Brand Visibility

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – How to Improve AI Visibility with Press Releases and Syndicated Articles

AI tools are quickly becoming the first place people go for answers. But they don’t work like traditional search engines. Instead of ranking pages, they pull from sources they trust – such as press releases, earned media and syndicated content.

This shift is changing how brands get found. If your content isn’t clear, consistent and widely distributed, your organization can easily be missed in AI answers.

On May 7th, join Notified and MarketingProfs for a practical session on how to use press releases and earned media to improve visibility, build authority and get cited in AI search.

You’ll learn:

How to structure press releases so AI can find, read and use them

Why earned media and backlinks strengthen credibility and improve visibility

How to track where your content is being cited - and how to improve it







WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 2:00pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Dave Borden – Vice President of Business Development, Notified

Dave focuses on helping leaders rethink the role of press releases, earned media and content distribution - not as isolated tactics, but as strategic levers that influence perception, credibility and growth.

Melissa James – Senior Sales Director, Notified

Known for her dynamic and results-driven leadership, Melissa helps organizations amplify their stories through technology-enabled communication solutions to connect brands with audiences worldwide.

WHY:

AI search is changing how brands get discovered and trusted. This session will help PR and marketing teams use press releases and earned media in a more connected way, so content gets picked up, understood and cited in AI-generated answers.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step — whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

Media Contact

press@notified.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09000ae8-361a-4878-bcbe-b5b880317e4a