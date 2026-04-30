Visiting Media Partners with UpMail to Transform Hotel Sales Proposals into Immersive, Trackable Sales Experiences

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in immersive sales enablement for the hospitality industry, today announced a strategic partnership with UpMail, a modern proposal platform built to help sales teams create dynamic, trackable, and visually compelling client communications. Together, the two companies will help hotel sales teams replace static, PDF-based proposals with immersive technology that drives measurable improvements in engagement and conversion.

The partnership integrates Visiting Media's industry-leading virtual tours directly into UpMail's proposal platform, enabling hotel sales teams to deliver richly visual, insight-driven proposals that showcase properties the way buyers actually want to experience them. With every link and tour interaction tracked within UpMail, sales teams gain real-time visibility into what clients are exploring, turning follow-up guesswork into targeted, confident conversations.

"A proposal is often the first real experience a buyer has with a property. It should be compelling, not a PDF attachment," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, CEO of Visiting Media. "Our partnership with UpMail closes the gap between how hotels present their spaces and how today's buyers actually make decisions. Together, we're giving sales teams a meaningful edge."

26.7% Increase In Conversion Rate

The impact of the combined solution has already been demonstrated. King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort, a full-service property on the Kona coastline, adopted UpMail with Visiting Media's virtual tours embedded directly into proposal templates. The result: a 26.7% increase in conversion rates, with fully customized, media-rich proposals assembled in under 10 minutes. Client feedback cited the proposals as more professional, easier to navigate, and more immersive than traditional formats, citing the experience as actively supporting their decision.

"Hotel sales teams are working harder than ever to differentiate their properties and win business," said Antoine Asselin, CEO of UpMail. "Pairing UpMail's dynamic proposal platform with Visiting Media's immersive content gives teams the tools to make every proposal a standout experience — and the data to back up every follow-up."

The partnership reflects Visiting Media's ongoing investment in building an ecosystem of hospitality-first technology partners that extend the value of its platform across the full sales cycle. As hotel sales teams face increasing pressure to justify spend and demonstrate ROI, the UpMail integration offers a direct, measurable path to stronger pipeline performance and higher close rates.

The Visiting Media and UpMail integration is available now for joint customers. Hotels interested in learning more are encouraged to contact their Visiting Media account team or visit visitingmedia.com.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Its platform transforms sales enablement and digital asset management for property and above-property teams by harnessing immersive technology to drive engagement, efficiency, and competitive advantage. Visiting Media helps hospitality organizations tell richer stories, sell more effectively, and connect buyers to spaces before they ever arrive.

About UpMail



UpMail is a flexible, easy-to-use hotel sales solution designed to simplify and elevate every stage of the sales process. From prospecting to proposals, UpMail streamlines workflows, improves efficiency, and delivers high-impact, media-rich communications through a unified platform. By centralizing sales communications, UpMail ensures brand consistency, saves time, and enables teams to quickly create personalized emails and proposals tailored to each client and RFP response.