MidAmerica Cancer Care and American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Syed Karim

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAmerica Cancer Care (MACC) and American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, are pleased to announce that Syed Karim, MD, has joined the practice’s physician team and is now accepting new patients.





Dr. Karim is a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who has been serving patients in the Kansas City area for more than 10 years. He earned his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He then completed his internal medicine residency at the Henry Ford Health System, before completing a geriatric medicine fellowship at George Washington University and a hematology and oncology fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital.

“I’m pleased to join MidAmerica Cancer Care and collaborate with such a dedicated team,” said Dr. Karim. “The practice’s commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care aligns closely with my own approach, and I look forward to working with them to support patients and their families throughout their treatment journey.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Karim to MidAmerica Cancer Care,” said Jaswinder Singh, MD. “His impressive background and commitment to evidence-based, compassionate care make him an excellent addition to our team and will further enhance the high standard of care we provide patients.”

MACC provides care to patients living in the Kansas City Metropolitan area, western Missouri and surrounding areas. The practice ensures patients receive personalized care and treatment plans that are designed to meet their unique needs. As a community-based practice, MACC offers affordable care in a comfortable environment while delivering high-quality, state-of-the-art treatment in convenient locations.

“On behalf of AON, I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Karim to MidAmerica Cancer Care and to our national network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “His dedication to clinical excellence and patient-centered care reflects our mission and will strengthen the high-quality community oncology care we provide in the Kansas City area and throughout our network.”

Dr. Karim is now seeing patients at MidAmerica Cancer Care’s Belton location.

For more information about American Oncology Network, visit www.AONcology.com. For more information about MidAmerica Cancer Care, visit maccsp.com.

About MidAmerica Cancer Care

Established in 2019, MidAmerica Cancer Care (MACC) has one central mission: to provide compassionate cancer care to patients right in their own communities. Because tumors and cancers are unique, it is important to create a unique treatment plan for each patient. At MACC, treating the whole patient and not just the cancer itself, is an integral part of this approach. This is accomplished through leading-edge programs and technologies delivered in a highly personal and compassionate setting.

MidAmerica Cancer Care has six physicians and 16 advanced practitioners on staff, in three locations. With more than 50 years combined experience, MACC is dedicated to fighting for each patient as if they are family.

With its main location on the campus of St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, MACC visits with patients in multiple locations. Learn more at maccsp.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com more information, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3fc59c4-11b6-4f4c-a820-af61175b406f