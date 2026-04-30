Gemini Receives DCO License Approval From CFTC

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gemini Space Station, Inc. (Gemini) (NASDAQ:GEMI) announced that Gemini Olympus, LLC (Olympus), an affiliate, received a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This license allows Olympus to act as a clearinghouse for regulated derivatives trading, including prediction markets.

This approval follows the CFTC’s December 2025 designation of its affiliated entity, Gemini Titan, LLC as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), which enabled the launch of its predictions marketplace in the same month.



"Today marks a major milestone in Gemini’s marketplace expansion. In addition to our crypto spot marketplace, Gemini now has a full-stack, end-to-end marketplace for predictions as well as futures, options, and more. This is also a major building block for our super app, where users will be able to fulfill their existing and future financial needs all in one place," said Cameron Winklevoss, Gemini’s President.



With the approval of its DCO, Gemini is one step closer to securing a full suite of CFTC derivatives licenses. With these licenses, Gemini Titan will explore expanding its derivatives offering for US customers to include crypto futures, options, and perpetual contracts or perps.

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About Gemini

Gemini (NASDAQ: GEMI) is a markets and crypto platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of markets and crypto products and services for individuals and institutions. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

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