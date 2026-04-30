Inbenta Appoints Industry Veteran Mark Leibowitz as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

ALLEN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbenta, the CX AI platform delivering better answers, reliable data, and integrated governance for enterprises worldwide, today announced Mark Leibowitz as Chief Revenue Officer. He will lead global revenue strategy, scale enterprise sales, and drive expansion as Inbenta pushes into agentic AI deployments that autonomously resolve complex customer interactions end-to-end across banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, and beyond.

Inbenta is well-positioned within North America — the largest and most mature market, with 37.2% of global AI-for-customer-service revenue in 2024. Forrester projects that 30% of enterprises will build parallel AI functions to support service operations this year.

The timing is pivotal. Inbenta is launching Encore, its next-generation AI platform combining AI Orchestration, Live Agent Assist, and an AI-Powered CX Toolkit. Encore tackles the biggest pain points in enterprise AI: unpredictable responses, slow setup, loss of control, and high maintenance costs. Its proprietary "Glass Box" knowledge-first architecture delivers +98% accuracy, 75% faster deployment, and a 50% reduction in overhead, while helping prevent hallucinations. For regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, that means the governance, compliance, and auditability they require.

Leibowitz brings more than two decades of sales leadership across AI and SaaS. He most recently served as Senior Director of BFSI Enterprise Sales at Lyzr AI. Before that, as VP and Global Head of BFSI and Healthcare Sales at Yellow.ai, he rapidly opened the U.S. financial services market and secured landmark wins with major credit unions, banks, and insurance companies, including SelectQuote.

Earlier, as senior sales leadership at Kore.ai, he built and led an eight-person team focused on conversational AI for financial services and insurance, where he helped secure Assurant and other high-profile clients.

"Mark's ability to build lasting enterprise relationships and deliver results in competitive markets is exactly what Inbenta needs as we bring Encore to market. His deep BFSI expertise, in an industry where governance, compliance, and accuracy are non-negotiable, makes him the ideal leader to show enterprises why CX AI is finally solved." Melissa Solis, CEO, Inbenta

"Inbenta Encore solves the problems I've watched enterprises struggle with my entire career: unpredictable AI, slow deployments, and weak compliance controls. For financial services, the Glass Box architecture and hallucination prevention are game changers. I'm excited to bring this platform to market and drive Inbenta's next chapter of growth." Mark Leibowitz, CRO, Inbenta

About Inbenta

Founded in 2005, Inbenta is on a mission to reimagine the future of Customer Experience — reducing the cost of human intervention with AI, automating more customer interactions, and creating always-on CX channels for enterprises. Its latest platform, Inbenta Encore, is purpose-built for speed and accuracy, combining AI Orchestration, an AI-Powered CX Toolkit, and Live Agent Assist into a single governed agentic solution built for the era of autonomous enterprise AI. Trusted by over 1,000 companies across 90+ languages worldwide. Inbenta is headquartered in Allen, Texas, with offices across North and Latin America, Europe, and Asia. CX AI: Solved. Learn more at inbenta.com

Contact: Carly Telpner | carly.telpner@inbenta.com | 416.817.0854