Carrington College Launches Radiologic Technology Program at Temecula and Fresno Campuses

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrington College has announced the launch of a new Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology at its Temecula and Fresno, California campuses. The program prepares students to work as Radiologic Technologists who perform diagnostic imaging examinations in hospitals, clinics, and private practices alongside other members of the healthcare team.

The Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology program consists of 88 semester credit hours and 96 weeks of instruction. Students receive training in human anatomy, patient care, radiographic positioning and examination techniques, radiation physics, digital image production, radiation biology and safety, and image analysis. The curriculum includes 570 lecture hours, 270 laboratory hours, and 1,850 clinical hours, for a total of 2,690 contact hours. Clinical rotations take place at hospitals, urgent care facilities, imaging facilities, private practices, and/or surgical centers under direct supervision until competency is attained and documented.

"Radiologic Technology is a field that sits at the intersection of patient care and medical science, and this program is designed to give students a thorough grounding in both," said Dr. Kristin Beinschroth, Program Director for the Radiologic Technology program at Carrington College. "Students who complete this program will be equipped to work with patients across a wide range of clinical settings and will have accumulated at least 1,850 hours of supervised clinical practice before graduation."

The Radiologic Technology programs at Carrington College in Temecula and Fresno are approved by the California Department of Public Health – Radiologic Health Branch as schools of Diagnostic Radiologic Technology. The Carrington College Radiologic Technology programs in Temecula and Fresno are ARRT-verified programs. Graduates are prepared to take the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) Radiography certification exam[1].

The Temecula and Fresno campuses were selected to offer this program as part of Carrington College's ongoing effort to expand access to allied health education in communities across California. The College expanded into 11 new California markets in 2025, including both Fresno in the Central Valley and Temecula in the Inland Empire, as part of a broader commitment to strengthening healthcare career pathways and the local workforce.

"Radiologic Technology is a discipline that requires both technical precision and genuine compassion for patients, and Carrington College is committed to delivering an educational experience that prepares graduates for exactly that," said Dr. Nick Gomez, President of Carrington College. "The launch of this program in Temecula and Fresno reflects our focus on meeting the healthcare education needs of California communities and expanding access to meaningful career pathways."

Upon completing the program, graduates will be prepared to perform radiographic procedures competently, including appropriate patient positioning, technical factor selection, and radiation safety practices. The curriculum also emphasizes critical thinking, professional and ethical decision-making, and clear communication with patients and healthcare team members.

"Carrington College has a long history of preparing healthcare professionals who go on to serve their local communities, and the Radiologic Technology program is a meaningful addition to that legacy," Gomez said. "Students in Fresno and Temecula will have access to hands-on laboratory training and real-world clinical experience that prepares them for the demands of this important healthcare role."

Learn more about the new Radiologic Technology program at Carrington College.

Visit carrington.edu/student-consumer-information for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College is committed to empowering students to achieve their goals, build successful careers, and make a positive impact in their communities. The college offers a diverse range of programs leading to certificates of achievement, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees. Programs are designed to prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, and veterinary fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. More information about accreditation, including the process of filing complaints against member institutions, is available at www.accjc.org.

[1] Carrington College prepares students to take appropriate certification and licensure exams related to their individual majors. The College does not guarantee students will successfully pass these exams or be certified or licensed as a result of completing the program.

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