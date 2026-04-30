Water Management Takes Centre Stage at Data Centre LIVE

London, 30 April 2026 – Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit will address one of the industry's most pressing sustainability challenges as water consumption comes under increasing scrutiny. Taking place on 20-21 May at Exhibition White City, the event will feature a dedicated panel session exploring water management strategies designed to reduce consumption whilst maintaining operational performance. As data centres expand globally, operators face mounting pressure from regulators, communities and ESG commitments to balance efficiency with environmental responsibility.

The " Water Management Strategies " panel will bring together industry experts to examine how innovative cooling technologies and strategic site design are reshaping the sector's approach to water use. With high-density facilities placing significant demands on local water resources, the session will provide practical insights into reducing consumption without compromising resilience or efficiency. Attendees will gain access to real-world case studies and actionable strategies from organisations leading the transition towards more sustainable operations.

Innovative cooling technologies driving water efficiency

As facilities scale to meet growing demand, traditional cooling methods are being re-evaluated to minimise environmental impact. Technologies such as closed-loop systems and advanced evaporative cooling are enabling more efficient water use, whilst alternative methods like liquid cooling are helping to reduce reliance on water altogether.

Site selection is playing an increasingly critical role, with operators considering local water availability and climate conditions when choosing locations. Improving water usage effectiveness (WUE) metrics has become a key benchmark for sustainability performance, whilst cost efficiency remains closely linked to these strategies.

Industry experts to share practical solutions

The panel will feature John Bychkowski, Senior Corporate Engineer at Chem-Aqua, who will share insights into water efficiency and the role of innovation in reducing consumption across data centre environments. Matt Rutherford, Data Center Business Unit Director - EMENA at Evapco Europe, will offer perspectives on cooling technologies and how they are evolving to balance performance with sustainability.

Together, the speakers will explore practical strategies for optimising water use, enhancing resilience and delivering cost-effective solutions that align with the industry's growing sustainability commitments.

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About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo taking place on 20-21 May at Exhibition White City. The event will welcome over 1,000 in-person attendees, featuring 50+ expert speakers across two core content stages and four executive workshops. Bringing together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers, Data Centre LIVE offers a platform to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital infrastructure. Attendees will gain practical insight from industry experts, hear real-world case studies and connect with key decision-makers driving the future of data centres.

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communication