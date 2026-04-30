Rally House Launches on DoorDash, Bringing Fan Gear and Local Merchandise Straight to Customers’ Doors

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House, a premier retailer of officially licensed collegiate and professional apparel, gifts, and locally inspired merchandise, is proud to announce its launch on DoorDash, making it easier than ever for fans to shop their favorite team gear and hometown products on-demand.

Through this new partnership, customers can now browse and order a curated assortment of Rally House merchandise directly through the DoorDash app and website for convenient same-day delivery from all store locations. From game day essentials and last-minute gifts to local apparel and accessories, Rally House is bringing the fan experience directly to customers’ homes.

With more than 300 stores nationwide in 28 states, Rally House is uniquely positioned as an ideal retail partner for DoorDash. Located in the communities where fans live, work, and celebrate their favorite teams, Rally House stores offer close-to-home convenience that helps DoorDash deliver fan merchandise quickly and efficiently. This expansive footprint allows customers to access the gear they want right when they need it most, whether it’s before kickoff, ahead of a watch party, or after a championship win.

As one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports and local merchandise retailers, Rally House continues to expand how fans shop by meeting customers where they are. Launching on DoorDash marks another step in Rally House’s commitment to convenience, accessibility, and delivering an unmatched selection of merchandise for fans nationwide. Whether fans are ordering their tailgate essentials before a home game or getting their local favorite food delivered at home, Rally House on DoorDash brings together team pride and hometown spirit in every market it serves.

“Rally House is always looking for new ways to connect with customers and elevate the shopping experience,” said Aaron Liebert, Rally House Owner and CEO. “By launching on DoorDash, we’re giving fans a fast and easy way to get the gear they need, whether they’re preparing for kickoff, celebrating a big win, or shopping for the perfect local gift.”

Customers can shop Rally House on DoorDash by visiting the DoorDash app or website and searching for Rally House in available markets. Product availability may vary by location.

With hundreds of stores nationwide and a growing e-commerce presence, Rally House remains the go-to destination for officially licensed team merchandise, local apparel, and gifts representing the cities and communities fans love. Visit Rally House’s Store Locator to find the store closest to you.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned retail company and the official retailer of the Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Mid-American Conference. Rally House offers a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 310 locations across 28 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com