TTEC Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2026 Healthcare CXM Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced it has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.





The report evaluates leading providers supporting healthcare payer and provider enterprises with CX, member engagement, and intelligent operations capabilities. It assesses CX companies based on market impact, vision, and capability, including their ability to deliver technology-led, data-driven, and compliant CX solutions tailored to the healthcare ecosystem.

“By combining a full-service healthcare model with intent-driven technology, TTEC is well-positioned to tackle longstanding challenges in member and patient interactions, while helping healthcare organizations drive better experiences, improve efficiency, and optimize workforce performance,” says Lloyd Fernandes, Practice Director, Everest Group.

Fernandes continued, “TTEC’s domain depth across payer, provider, patient, and member engagement, supported by a large healthcare advocate base, enables it to simplify interactions and better support high-impact moments across the healthcare journey. Investments in technologies such as Angel Assist, and ADDI, further strengthen its ability to improve agent readiness and modernize service delivery. These factors have contributed to its position as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Healthcare Customer Experience Management (CXM) Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.”

TTEC’s inclusion in this year’s assessment reflects its continued investment in AI-enabled CX, deep domain expertise in healthcare, and ability to deliver scalable, secure, and outcomes-focused engagement solutions across the patient and member journey.

“Our recognition as a Major Contender reflects the work we’re doing alongside healthcare organizations to turn complex challenges into better experiences,” said Partha Deka, SVP, Healthcare Portfolio, TTEC. “By bringing together data, AI, and a human-centered approach, we’re helping our clients make it easier for patients, members and providers to get the support they need, when and how they need it, while building trust at every interaction. Through a combination of technology and human interventions, our goal is to enable access and eliminate friction across the Healthcare value chain.”

Performance Highlights

According to Everest Group, healthcare organizations are increasingly prioritizing personalized, compliant, and digitally enabled customer experiences. TTEC’s capabilities align to these evolving needs through:

AI-driven engagement models that improve patient and member experiences across channels;

Integrated CX and back-office operations designed to streamline healthcare workflows;

A scalable global delivery model designed for compliance, security, and resilience; and

Deep expertise across payer, provider, and life sciences segments.

TTEC’s Healthcare Practice

TTEC’s healthcare practice helps payers, providers, and life sciences organizations improve patient and member experiences through a combination of AI-powered technology and human-centered services. The company delivers end-to-end solutions across the healthcare journey – from enrollment and customer support to care coordination and back-office operations – designed to increase access, satisfaction, and efficiency. With deep industry expertise and a focus on compliance and security, TTEC enables healthcare organizations to navigate complexity while driving better outcomes and operational performance.

To learn more about TTEC’s healthcare CX capabilities, visit https://www.ttec.com/industries/healthcare.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer experience (CX). Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix Reports.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

Meredith.matthews@ttec.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3cfdf69-e461-4b36-917a-871b203729e0