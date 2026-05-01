Based Eggman Announce Presale Growth amid Memecoin Rally

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based Eggman's has announced the progress of its presale amid the current surge in the memecoin landscape. As of writing, $314.9K has been raised.



Canary Capital's spot PEPE ETF S-1 filing on April 8 has reshaped the memecoin conversation heading into Q3 2026. Whales absorbed 1.23 trillion PEPE on the news. Presale projects with PEPE-aligned positioning are catching the spillover.

Based Eggman ($GGs) and Pepeto are the two best crypto presale names benefiting from the ETF speculation. As highlighted above, Based Eggman has crossed $300K raised in Stage 3 as the broader memecoin tape lifts.

Based Eggman Presale Gains Traction Amid ETF Approval

Canary Capital's structure holds spot PEPE plus 5% ETH for fees. That makes it the first memecoin ETF filing after the DOGE conversion. SEC approval is pending with Q3 2026 estimates. The filing alone has been enough to spark whale accumulation.

ATH targets for PEPE depend heavily on approval timing. ETF-driven flows tend to compress price discovery into specific windows. Sentiment builds ahead of decisions. Follow-through arrives after.

What Powers Based Eggman ($GGs): Utility, Audit, and Active Staking

Based Eggman runs a different angle from PEPE-derivative plays. The project is the native currency for a Web3 gaming and Social-Fi hub on Base, with $GGs powering play-to-earn arcade tournaments, streamer tips and subscriptions through Social-Fi tools, and staking during the presale so early holders compound rewards before exchange listings. The smart contract has been audited by leading blockchain security firms, with safety positioned as a core priority.





That utility-backed structure means Based Eggman benefits from PEPE ETF sentiment without depending on PEPE itself for its post-listing thesis.

Stage 3 is live at $0.010838 per $GGs with $314.8K raised, 40.31 million tokens sold, and roughly four days before the next price tier opens. The BASED-50 bonus code adds 50% extra tokens to any purchase.

A $500 buy delivers 69,199 $GGs after the bonus, dropping the effective entry near $0.0072. That structural cost basis improvement holds regardless of how PEPE trades through ETF approval.

Final Thoughts

While PEPE-based memecoins are surging, Based Eggman captures broader memecoin rotation through Base ecosystem utility.

The best crypto presale conversation rewards understanding which exposure each project actually delivers.

PEPE ETF approval would lift the entire memecoin sector, and the best crypto presale picks ride that rotation with the most leverage. Based Eggman ($GGs) is leading the utility-backed side of the trade with $315K raised and a closing Stage 3 window.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman