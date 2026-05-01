DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based Eggman has announced progress in Stage 3 of its presale. The presale has raised over $300K and sold 40.31 million tokens.

Origin LGNS, Asteroid Shiba, and Pepeto are riding the move on Ethereum mainnet. Based Eggman ($GGs) is leading the response on Base, Coinbase's L2, crossing $315K raised in Stage 3.

The Based Eggman ($GGs) Edge: Utility on Base

Based Eggman is the native currency for a Web3 gaming and Social-Fi hub built on Base.

$GGs powers play-to-earn arcade tournaments, lets streamers receive tips and subscriptions through Social-Fi tools, and supports staking during the presale itself so Stage 3 buyers earn rewards before exchange listings open.

The smart contract has been audited by leading blockchain security firms. That utility-backed structure on Coinbase's L2 puts Based Eggman directly in the path of ETH-driven capital rotation, which is why the best crypto presale conversation keeps circling back to this campaign.

Stage 3 is live at $0.010838 with $314.8K raised, 40.31 million tokens sold, and about four days before the next price tier opens. The BASED-50 bonus code adds 50% extra tokens, dropping the effective entry near $0.0072.

That structural cost basis matters when Stage 4 opens higher regardless of how ETH trades through the next week.

New Altcoins Catching the ETH Ride

Origin LGNS is pressing a multi-month trendline at $3.93-$3.96 with $645M market cap, with DeFi 3.0 mechanics tied to privacy-anonymous stablecoin payments. Asteroid Shiba is consolidating after a 600% surge, with viral meme momentum keeping it on watchlists.

Pepeto, which closed its presale around $6.93M, is preparing for listings on five-plus exchanges with 222% APY staking already running in demo. Each name represents a different angle on Ethereum-aligned exposure during the ETH rally.

Why ETH Volume Lifts the Whole Stack

Ethereum volume breaking new highs reinforces ETF flows and on-chain activity simultaneously, which is the cleanest synchronized signal of 2026. Capital looking for asymmetric upside flows from ETH into Ethereum-native tokens and from there into Layer 2 ecosystems like Base.

The top crypto presale picks at the end of that flow path benefit most. Based Eggman ($GGs) is positioned exactly where the rotation lands, with working features waiting on the other side of Stage 3.

Final Thoughts

ETH volume breaking new highs is the macro tailwind, and the best crypto presale picks ride that flow with the most leverage. Based Eggman ($GGs) is leading the Base side of the move with utility, audit, and a closing Stage 3 window. That's the practical setup for readers tracking 2026 momentum.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman