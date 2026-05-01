MoneyFlare Launches Free AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot for Beginners

LONDON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare has officially launched its Free AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot for Beginners, introducing a more accessible way for users to start trading crypto through automation and intelligent technology. With a focus on simplicity, ease of use, and lower barriers to entry, MoneyFlare aims to help more people explore the market through its AI-powered crypto trading bot platform.





As interest in technology-driven trading continues to grow, more users are looking for tools that can simplify crypto trading and reduce the learning curve. For many beginners, traditional trading can feel overwhelming due to market complexity, fast-moving price changes, and the need for constant research and manual decision-making. MoneyFlare’s new AI-powered crypto trading bot is designed to address these challenges by offering a more guided and automated trading experience.

Unlike conventional trading platforms that require users to monitor charts, interpret signals, and place trades manually, MoneyFlare provides a more beginner-friendly experience. Its AI-powered crypto trading bot is designed to help users participate in the crypto market without needing advanced trading knowledge or extensive market experience. By combining automation, AI-driven analysis, and a simplified user journey, the platform makes crypto trading more approachable for first-time users.

A Free AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot Built for Beginners

MoneyFlare’s latest launch is centered on one key idea: crypto trading should be easier for beginners. The company’s free AI-powered crypto trading bot is built for users who want to enter the market without dealing with the steep learning curve often associated with trading.

Rather than expecting beginners to understand complex market indicators, test strategies, or watch the market throughout the day, MoneyFlare focuses on providing a more accessible experience. The platform is designed to help users get started faster and participate more confidently through a simple AI-powered process.

For beginner traders, this approach can offer several practical benefits:

A lower barrier to entry into crypto trading

Less dependence on constant manual monitoring

A simpler and more guided trading experience

Easier access to AI-powered automation

How to Start with MoneyFlare’s AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot

MoneyFlare has also designed the onboarding process to be straightforward, making it easier for beginners to start using its AI-powered crypto trading bot.

Getting started typically involves three simple steps:

Register an account

New users can quickly create an account and access the platform’s AI-powered crypto trading tools.

New users can quickly create an account and access the platform’s AI-powered crypto trading tools. Choose a trading plan

After signing up, users can select the trading option that best fits their needs and trading goals.

After signing up, users can select the trading option that best fits their needs and trading goals. Track performance

Once the setup is complete, users can follow account activity and monitor results without needing to trade manually throughout the day.

This streamlined process supports MoneyFlare’s broader goal of making AI-powered crypto trading bot technology available to a wider audience.

Making AI Crypto Trading More Accessible

The launch reflects a broader market trend toward more intelligent and automated trading tools. As more retail users enter the crypto market, demand is growing for solutions that combine convenience, automation, and usability. MoneyFlare’s AI-powered crypto trading bot is positioned to meet that demand by giving beginners a practical starting point for automated crypto trading.

The platform is designed not only to simplify execution, but also to improve accessibility. For users who may have been hesitant to begin trading due to time constraints, lack of experience, or uncertainty about where to start, an AI-powered crypto trading bot can offer a more comfortable entry point.

By offering a free solution tailored to beginners, MoneyFlare is expanding access to crypto trading technology that was once seen as too advanced or too technical for everyday users.

Supporting a Simpler Path into the Crypto Market

MoneyFlare believes that beginner traders need tools that are both powerful and easy to use. The company’s AI-powered crypto trading bot is designed around this principle, helping users take their first step into crypto trading with greater ease and less friction.

As automated trading continues to gain traction, AI-powered tools are expected to play a larger role in how new users enter financial markets. With its beginner-focused launch, MoneyFlare is positioning itself as a platform that supports a more modern, accessible, and user-friendly trading experience.

The release of the Free AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot for Beginners marks another step in the company’s effort to make smarter trading tools available to more people.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a trading technology platform focused on making trading more accessible through automation and AI-powered tools. With solutions designed for ease of use and broader user adoption, MoneyFlare helps individuals explore more efficient ways to participate in financial markets through products such as its AI-powered crypto trading bot.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.