LeadCoverage Releases AEO Scorecard to Help Freight and Logistics Companies Measure AI Visibility

ATLANTA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage, the premier go-to-market consulting group for supply chain, logistics, and freight technology companies, today released the LC AEO Visibility Index , a free proprietary scorecard designed to help freight and logistics companies determine whether they are visible, discoverable, and cite-worthy inside AI-generated answers.





The scorecard arrives alongside LeadCoverage's Answer Engine Optimization: From Ranking to Being Chosen , which documented 1,615% year-over-year growth in AI referral traffic for a leading enterprise TMS client and an average increase across the industry of more than 113%. LC research also found that organic traffic declines of 20 to 35 percent are now common even among best-in-class SEO programs, largely due to the rise in AI overviews and zero-click searches.

"Measuring AEO is a major challenge right now, where the same prompt returns different answers across models, sessions, users, and geographies, meaning any single measurement is a sample not a census," said Courtney Herda, VP of Digital at LeadCoverage. "The LCAVI gives companies a clear, cross-platform baseline so they know exactly where they stand before they invest another dollar in content or earned media."

The three pillars address distinct layers of AEO performance. Visibility measures AI citation share and mention volume across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and AI Overviews, including whether a company is being cited on the publications and queries its buyers actually read. Readiness evaluates whether a site is technically structured to earn citations, including zero-click data from Google Search Console, answer-format coverage on priority URLs, and schema and crawlability integrity. Impact measures whether AI visibility is connecting to real commercial outcomes, including branded search lift, AI-referral session tracking, and pipeline attribution in HubSpot.

LC AEO Visibility Index runs on these three pillars and ten questions, each scored on a simple yes, partial, or no basis, producing a score out of 100 points. The research shows:

Companies scoring 80 to 100 are Leaders, with AI citing them where buyers look and pipeline reflecting it.

Companies scoring 50 to 79 are Contenders, visible in patches but without a clear line connecting citations to revenue.

Companies scoring below 50 are Invisible, operating on mentions without measurement and measurement without meaning.





Companies scoring under 80 can book a 30-minute LCAVI walkthrough with the LeadCoverage team, which includes a benchmark against three named competitors and a prioritized lift plan.

The LC AEO Visibility Index and the Answer Engine Optimization: From Ranking to Being Chosen are both available now at leadcoverage.com .

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

michaela.d@leadcoverage.com

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