Across California, Mothers Are Making a Lifesaving Difference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Mothers’ Milk Bank California is launching the second annual California Human Milk Donation Month, a growing statewide initiative to expand access to lifesaving donor milk and meet rising demand from both hospitals and outpatient families across the state. Last year alone, Mothers’ Milk Bank California distributed donor human milk to support more than 60% of neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) in California—ensuring thousands of vulnerable babies had access to the nutrition they need to survive and grow.

What may happen quietly at home is, in reality, a critical part of California’s healthcare system—helping protect premature and medically fragile infants when their own mother’s milk is not available. This effort also reflects a broader shift: building a culture where milk donation is understood, supported, and normalized.

As California’s Milk Bank, Mothers’ Milk Bank California has served as a trusted, statewide resource for more than 50 years—connecting generous donors with babies in need and ensuring hospitals and families have access to safe, pasteurized donor human milk when it is needed most.

“Donating milk is a powerful act of care—one that connects families across California,” said Jennifer Benito-Kowalski, President and CEO of Mothers’ Milk Bank California. “For a premature or medically fragile baby, it can be lifesaving. Through rigorous screening and processing, donated milk becomes a safe, vital source of nutrition—helping babies grow stronger and giving families hope during some of their most difficult moments.”

Why Donor Milk Matters

When babies are born too soon or too sick to receive enough of their own mother’s milk, donated human milk becomes a critical bridge—both in hospitals and after discharge at home. It supports fragile immune systems, protects developing intestines, and helps babies tolerate feeding when they need it most.

Behind every bottle of donor milk is a mother who chose to help another family she may never meet—an act of generosity that is increasingly recognized as an essential part of infant care.

Join Us This May: Donor Drives & Milk Drives

Throughout May, Mothers’ Milk Bank California is partnering with community organizations, hospitals, and breastfeeding coalitions to host donor drives and milk drives across the state—creating opportunities for both new and current donors to get involved.

Donor Drives (Virtual Events)

Open to mothers across California throughout May 2026

Solano County WIC (Solano County): Hosted virtually by Solano Public Health Nutrition Services Bureau

Hosted virtually by Solano Public Health Nutrition Services Bureau Santa Cruz Breastfeeding Coalition (Santa Cruz County): Hosted virtually by Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center

Hosted virtually by Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Sacramento Breastfeeding Coalition (Sacramento County): Hosted virtually by Howe Community Park





These virtual sessions are accessible to mothers across California and provide an opportunity to learn about milk donation, ask questions, and get started from the comfort of home.

Milk Drives: For current donors ready to give, these events focus on collecting donated milk and celebrating the incredible impact donors continue to make.

May 1, 2026 | Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz County)

Time: 12:00–2:00 PM | Location: Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center

12:00–2:00 PM | Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center May 1, 2026 | Sacramento (Sacramento County)

Time: 10:00 AM–1:00 PM | Location: Howe Community Park

10:00 AM–1:00 PM | Howe Community Park May 7, 2026 | Redding (Shasta County)

Time: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM | Location: Family First Maternity Center

10:00 AM–2:00 PM | Family First Maternity Center May 13, 2026 | Los Angeles (Los Angeles County)

Time: 10:00 AM–12:00 PM| Location: Eisner Medical Center, Women’s Health Center

10:00 AM–12:00 PM| Eisner Medical Center, Women’s Health Center May 19, 2026 | Fresno (Fresno County)

Time: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM | Location: Kaiser Permanente Fresno, Orchard Plaza Medical Offices





A Statewide Call to Action

Mothers’ Milk Bank California currently serves more than 60% of NICUs across the state, while also supporting outpatient families following hospital discharge. As demand for donor milk continues to grow, so does the need for more mothers to consider donating.

As California’s Milk Bank, the organization is working to meet this growing need by advancing donor human milk as a critical component of the infant healthcare ecosystem—while normalizing milk donation as a natural and supported part of motherhood.

“If you’ve ever wondered whether your extra milk could help another baby—the answer is yes,” added Benito-Kowalski. “By normalizing milk donation, we can ensure more babies get the strong start they deserve.”

To learn more about becoming a donor or to find an event near you, visit MothersMilk.org . Media interested in attending a milk drive or joining a virtual donor session contact Nannette Miranda at news@mothersmilk.org or (510) 646-1201

About Mothers’ Milk Bank California

Founded in 1974, Mothers’ Milk Bank California is California’s milk bank—the state’s original nonprofit human milk bank and one of the oldest in North America. For over 50 years, we have served as a trusted, statewide resource, providing safe, pasteurized donor human milk to hospitals and families and supporting the health and development of premature and medically fragile infants across California and beyond.

Media Contact: Nannette Miranda | News@MothersMilk.org | (510) 646-1201