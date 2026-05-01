ENR FutureTech 2026 Convenes Construction's Top Tech Decision-Makers as Final Few Tickets Remain

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The architecture, engineering, and construction sector's most influential leaders will gather next week at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square for ENR FutureTech 2026 , taking place May 4-6. The conference opens with an exclusive Welcome Reception on the evening of May 4, followed by main stage programming on May 5 and 6, anchored by the opening keynote, “Construction Rx: Diagnose, Cure Friction, Automate,” from Reconstructive AI Founder and CEO Alan Espinoza , setting the diagnostic-to-solution theme for this year's agenda.

The intense demand for this year's event reflects a broader shift across the AEC sector. Firms that once treated construction technology as a long-term consideration are now sending full teams to evaluate tools they can deploy immediately on active projects. They join a returning base of senior decision-makers, including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and directors of innovation from ENR Top 400 firms, who have made ENR FutureTech an annual stop on their strategic calendars.

The 2026 attendee roster underscores how broadly the industry's top builders are turning out. Confirmed attending firms include AECOM Hunt, Balfour Beatty, Barton Malow, DPR Construction, Hensel Phelps, JE Dunn, Kiewit, McCarthy Building Companies, Mortenson, PCL Construction, Suffolk Construction, Swinerton, Walbridge, Webcor Builders, Whiting-Turner, and Zachry Construction, alongside owners and infrastructure agencies like the Port of Seattle and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, plus academic partners UC Berkeley, NYU, and Florida International University. They will share the floor with technology firms such as Amazon, AWS, DroneDeploy, Matterport, Procore, Skydio, and OpenSpace.

A parallel shift is showing up on the funding side. Nymbl Ventures Principal Daniel Laboe will deliver a dedicated session, “VCs and Construction Tech,” on May 5, joined on the agenda and floor by investors and capital allocators including Eclipse Ventures, Boston Consulting Group, AEC Angels, Summit Partners, and Innovus Capital. The result is three days where AEC executives, founders, and capital sit in the same rooms, providing a meeting point for builders and technologists, and for the capital backing them.

Other key moments include MOCA Systems EVP Tim Negris 's keynote "The Three Faces of ConAI," Alquist 3D Founder Zachary Mannheimer on scaling 3D-printed concrete structures, an "A.I. and Jobsite Wearables" presentation from Smartapp.com and Hensel Phelps' Diverge, and an "Overhead Inspectors" drone panel featuring Suffolk Construction, PCL, and DroneDeploy.

“Firms across AEC are done watching from a distance. They want to be in the room where technology decisions are being made, and they want to meet the companies building the tools,” says Scott Seltz , Publisher of ENR. “The caliber of leaders attending this year proves that ENR FutureTech is where the future of our industry is built.”

ENR FutureTech's sponsorships are completely sold out for 2026, anchored by Diamond Sponsor Trimble. A limited number of attendee registrations remain available ahead of next week's opening session.

For the full speaker lineup, agenda, and registration, visit enr.com/future-tech .

About ENR FutureTech

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry’s leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions shaping the future of construction.

Learn more: enr.com/future-tech .