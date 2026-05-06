AEC Leaders Kick Off ENR FutureTech 2026 With Welcome Reception and Day Two Keynotes

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The architecture, engineering, and construction sector's top minds have officially gathered for ENR FutureTech 2026 , kicking off today’s main stage with opening remarks by ENR Publisher Scott Seltz and ENR Editor-in-Chief Scott Blair , followed by the opening keynote by Reconstructive AI Founder and CEO Alan Espinoza . Opening its doors yesterday for the event’s highly anticipated Welcome Reception at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, ENR’s lines stretched out the door for registration, marking a vibrant start to the three day event. Day two followed with panels and presentations covering data-driven operations, AI integration, jobsite wearables, overhead drone inspections, regulatory compliance, and 3D-printed concrete structures.

Technology creators, venture capitalists, and AEC executives commenced during the first evening’s networking and sponsor setup, with Diamond Sponsor Trimble and the highly anticipated Late Stage Startup Sponsors preparing their areas to showcase the tools that will immediately impact active job sites. ENR sponsorships sold out again this year.

"Seeing the turnout today just confirms what we already knew about the industry right now. They are hungry for real solutions," says Scott Seltz, Publisher of ENR. "The conversations happening in the sponsor spaces right now are setting the perfect stage for an incredible last day of main stage programming."

Opening ENR FutureTech 2026, Reconstructive AI founder and CEO Alan Espinoza warned that AEC's rush to adopt AI risks accelerating dysfunction rather than curing it, citing MIT's finding that 95% of AI pilots fail to deliver long-term value. He framed the industry's core challenge as a "tragedy of the commons:” owners, designers, contractors, and vendors each optimizing for their own lane while collective trust and data go to waste, with $88 billion lost annually to rework and 96% of construction data left unused. “AI doesn't fix broken workflows, it amplifies them,” shared Espinoza. “A nail gun doesn't make a bad carpenter better; it just makes him make the same mistakes faster.” The talk concluded with a call for attendees to diagnose workflow dysfunction and map their tool stacks before layering AI on top, or risk turning the light at the end of the tunnel into a black hole.

In a follow-up session, "A.I. and Jobsite Wearables: Reimagining Construction Intelligence," SmartApp.com CEO and Co-founder Michael Colapietro and VP of Partnerships Aasawari Kakade joined Thai Nguyen , Head of Venture and Innovation at Diverge , to challenge the AEC industry's reliance on mobile devices that force workers to stop, peel off a glove, and log in just to capture data. During the panel, the Smartapp team unveiled a wearables pilot designed to free field crews from the "documentation tax" of juggling up to 12 apps per jobsite, with translation across 30+ languages emerging as an early breakout use case. Hensel Phelps' Ty Cox, whose team evaluates roughly 30 solutions every eight months out of 6,000+ on the market, urged attendees to pick one problem, set governance up front, and weigh "open" vs. "closed" wearable ecosystems as Apple, Google, and Samsung prepare to enter the field.

"We're an industry of builders, but we've forced them to become documenters,” said Colapietro. “Every app on a job site is a documentation tax."

With one final day remaining for the conference, attendees can look forward to conversations on robotics and autonomous construction, economics forecasting for construction, and additional networking opportunities before concluding tomorrow afternoon.

For more information, ENR FutureTech website or LinkedIn to follow the live updates.

About ENR FutureTech

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry’s leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions shaping the future of construction. Learn more: enr.com/future-tech .

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