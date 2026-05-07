ENR FutureTech 2026 Wraps Three-Day Conference With Record Attendance and Sold-Out Sponsor Floor

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following three days of main stage programming, live technology evaluation, and sustained networking at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, ENR FutureTech 2026 officially concluded today. Now in its 16th year, the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry's premier owner- and contractor-focused technology conference brought together the sector's top decision-makers with Silicon Valley innovators and capital allocators to establish a clear roadmap for practical jobsite deployment.

The 2026 edition drew a record number of registrants, reflecting an increase over last year’s registrations. Attendees moved between two days of main stage programming, six open floor breaks across the sponsor spaces, masterclass keynotes, fireside chats, a live product expo, and curated leader meetings. Sessions spanned data-driven operations, drone-based site inspections, robotic autonomy, 3D-printed concrete structures, wearable technology, reality capture, regulatory compliance, construction economics, and safety management.

While the technical demonstrations drew strong reactions from the floor, the conference's most repeated takeaway was that technology adopted as a multiplier of team strengths, rather than a replacement, is where AEC firms are pulling ahead.

“The turnout this year is evidence that the AEC industry is far from lagging behind in the technology sphere,” said Scott Seltz , Publisher of ENR. “The cutting-edge talent on the stages and in the exhibitor hall tell the story. The industry is slated for growth in a sector ripe for technological advancement. Sponsorships sold out. Registrations up 17 percent. Capital allocators sitting across from ENR Top 400 contractors in every networking break. The story this week went beyond any single keynote - it was the room itself. And we're already looking at how to build on that momentum for 2027.”

Closing day programming opened with the keynote panel “Strategizing Robotics,” followed by Dodge Construction Network Senior Director Steve Jones presenting “The Dodge Perspective” on the macro construction-tech landscape; the “Fortune Tellers” panel with Airys Technologies and Taiyō.AI on AI-powered predictive business development; “Scaling Up with Reality Capture Implementation,” a panel led by The Christman Company , Teleworker AI , and OpenSpace AI on moving reality capture from project tool to operational asset; and a closing keynote, “AI, Safety and Risk,” with CRH Senior Director of Safety & Health Tim Osborne and VIA Technologies Corporate VP Epan Wu .

The keynote panel "Strategizing Robotics" united Zachry Construction's Rachael Ferrera , Bedrock Robotics CEO Boris Sofman , and Eclipse Ventures Partner Ryan Gibson around a partnership now deploying autonomous excavators on Zachry's active Texas projects. Sofman, who led self-driving truck efforts at Waymo before founding Bedrock, described retrofitting existing heavy equipment with the same machine-learning approach that powered Waymo's autonomous fleet, then scaling from single machines to coordinated fleets working in sync. The strongest pull for Zachry, Ferrera said, is reliability: when an operator calls out sick, takes earned vacation, or simply isn't at 100%, the autonomous machine is still on the jobsite, giving the firm a level of predictability the human-only model can't match and the capacity to bid more work despite an industry-wide labor shortage. Looking towards what is to come for Bedrock, Rachael Ferrara put it: "You have your dozer, loader, scraper, roller, all of those pieces of equipment operating in sync. Not in their own little bubbles, but the way a crew works together."

This year additionally highlighted how construction is drawing significant attention from the broader technology and finance sectors. The heavy presence of owners, venture capitalists, and major technology creators evaluating tools alongside ENR Top 400 contractors showcased a unified ecosystem actively working to address the industry's labor crisis and productivity hurdles.

Networking momentum remained high throughout the event. Attendees moved between main stage panels and the sponsor floor, where companies demonstrated software and hardware actively improving safety and margins. ENR FutureTech sponsorships were completely sold out for 2026, anchored by Diamond Sponsor Trimble and a strong cohort of Late Stage Startup Sponsors.

Beyond networking, launches during the event include Silver Sponsor Comevo showcased its new online onboarding, training, and safety platform, demonstrating how organizations can centralize communications to reduce onboarding delays, standardize safety protocols, and get field crews jobsite-ready faster, in addition to Fieldwire by Hilti’ s launch of Field Intelligence, an extension of their platform that will allow users to interact with and mark up plans and tasks on mobile devices, from tagging to BIM model review, enabling everyone - from the office to the jobsite - to work off of the correct plan in real time.

Looking ahead, ENR FutureTech will return next year from May 4 - May 5 to continue uniting the builders and owners shaping the industry. For post-event updates, session recaps, and information on the 2027 conference, visit enr.com/future-tech .

About ENR FutureTech

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry's leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and sponsor showcases shaping the future of construction. Learn more: enr.com/future-tech .

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