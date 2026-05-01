CN Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 9, 2026 (the “Information Circular”), were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on May 1, 2026 via online webcast are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Against %

Against Shauneen Bruder 438,986,975 96.07 % 17,962,676 3.93 % Jo-ann dePass Olsovsky 430,546,313 94.22 % 26,403,335 5.78 % David Freeman 455,482,343 99.68 % 1,467,306 0.32 % Denise Gray 439,516,285 96.18 % 17,433,244 3.82 % Justin M. Howell 438,989,575 96.07 % 17,959,954 3.93 % Susan C. Jones 454,848,008 99.54 % 2,101,520 0.46 % Robert Knight 438,972,788 96.07 % 17,976,737 3.93 % Michel Letellier 453,567,551 99.26 % 3,381,977 0.74 % Al Monaco 452,819,045 99.10 % 4,130,419 0.90 % Madeleine Paquin 455,415,305 99.66 % 1,534,223 0.34 % Tracy Robinson 455,394,959 99.66 % 1,555,622 0.34 %



Shauneen Bruder was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Ms. Bruder is a Corporate Director and retired Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Biographical information on all directors can be found in the Information Circular, available at https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings/

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community Ashley Michnowski Jamie Lockwood Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations Investor Relations & Special Projects (438) 596-4329 (514) 399-0052

media@cn.ca investor.relations@cn.ca





