CN Announces Election of Directors

 | Source: Canadian National Railway Company Canadian National Railway Company

MONTREAL, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 9, 2026 (the “Information Circular”), were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on May 1, 2026 via online webcast are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

NomineeVotes For % ForVotes
Against		 %
Against
Shauneen Bruder438,986,975 96.07%17,962,676 3.93%
Jo-ann dePass Olsovsky430,546,313 94.22%26,403,335 5.78%
David Freeman455,482,343 99.68%1,467,306 0.32%
Denise Gray439,516,285 96.18%17,433,244 3.82%
Justin M. Howell438,989,575 96.07%17,959,954 3.93%
Susan C. Jones454,848,008 99.54%2,101,520 0.46%
Robert Knight438,972,788 96.07%17,976,737 3.93%
Michel Letellier453,567,551 99.26%3,381,977 0.74%
Al Monaco452,819,045 99.10%4,130,419 0.90%
Madeleine Paquin455,415,305 99.66%1,534,223 0.34%
Tracy Robinson455,394,959 99.66%1,555,622 0.34%


Shauneen Bruder was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Ms. Bruder is a Corporate Director and retired Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Biographical information on all directors can be found in the Information Circular, available at https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings/

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts: 

MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations & Special Projects
(438) 596-4329(514) 399-0052
media@cn.cainvestor.relations@cn.ca



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