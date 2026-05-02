SaintQuant Launches Free AI Crypto Trading Bot for Retail Investors Looking to Automate 24:7 Market Participation

CAIRNS, Australia, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant has launched its free AI Crypto Trading Bot, giving 150,000+ retail investors instant access to institutional-grade automation for true 24/7 cryptocurrency market participation, with zero coding, zero screen time, and zero reliance on signal groups.

Cryptocurrency markets never close. Prices move overnight, across weekends, and across time zones — and most retail investors cannot realistically monitor that activity around the clock. That structural gap between market hours and human capacity is one reason AI-powered crypto trading bots have attracted growing attention in 2026: not as a speculative novelty, but as a practical response to how these markets actually operate.

SaintQuant, an AI-driven quantitative trading platform registered in Australia under SAIN PTY LTD, is making that automation more accessible. The platform — which has now executed more than 4 million trades for a user base of 150,000+ active traders — is offering a free AI crypto trading bot that allows retail investors to participate in 24/7 crypto markets through automated execution, without writing a line of code or managing positions manually.

Key Numbers

Metric Figure Active traders globally 150,000+ Trades executed 4,000,000+ Verified avg. daily ROI ~1.2% AI strategies available 10+ Trustpilot rating 4.0 / 5

How to Start in Three Steps

SaintQuant reduces automated crypto trading to a three-step process — no coding, no chart-watching, no prior trading experience required.

Step 1 — Create a free account Register at saintquant.com/register in under two minutes. New users get a free 10-day live trading trial — no credit card needed.

Step 2 — Choose an AI strategy Select from 10+ pre-built quantitative strategies clearly labelled by risk level (low, medium, or high), bot type (DCA, Grid, or Swing), and target return. Entry-level plans target a ~1.00% estimated daily ROI; institutional tiers scale up to ~2.50%. Every strategy includes automated stop-losses and real-time risk monitoring.

Step 3 — Let the AI trade for you SaintQuant's AI engine runs 24/7 across Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, Kraken, OKX, KuCoin, Bitget, and BingX — executing and adjusting positions automatically while processing 2.5 million+ signals daily from price data, on-chain analytics, and sentiment models.

Why Automation Is Gaining Ground in 2026

SaintQuant's growth comes at a moment when broader market forces are pushing more investors toward systematic participation.

In March 2026, EY reported that 73% of institutional respondents planned to increase digital asset allocations in 2026 — a sign that engagement with crypto is becoming more structured at every level of the market, not just retail. On the regulatory front, U.S. senators introduced a long-awaited digital asset market structure bill in January 2026 to clarify SEC and CFTC jurisdictional boundaries, giving investors clearer parameters to work within.

The practical driver, however, is simpler: crypto markets operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For investors who cannot or do not want to monitor positions continuously, automated trading platforms offer a way to stay engaged without the time commitment that active manual trading requires. Whether that translates into returns depends on the strategy, the platform, and the market conditions — none of which any platform can guarantee.

What SaintQuant Says

"Crypto markets do not pause for sleep, weekends, or uncertainty. Our goal is to give every investor — from first-timers to professionals — access to the same systematic, disciplined execution that institutional desks have used for years, at a fraction of the barrier to entry."

— SaintQuant Team

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI crypto trading bot platform trusted by 150,000+ traders globally. Registered in Australia, the platform offers 10+ quantitative strategies across DCA, Grid, and Swing bot types — each with automated stop-losses, real-time risk monitoring, and verified performance tracking. SaintQuant connects to eight major exchanges via secure read-and-trade without API (no withdrawal permissions). Featured on MarketWatch, TradingView, and Benzinga.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.