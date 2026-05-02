MoneyFlare Launches Free AI Crypto Trading Bot in 2026 for Effortless Automated Trading

London, May 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare has introduced its AI Crypto Trading Bot as a free, fully automated solution designed to make crypto trading more accessible in 2026. Unlike traditional trading tools that often require technical setup, constant market monitoring, and hands-on decision-making, MoneyFlare is built to offer a simpler and more convenient experience for a broader audience.





At the core of the platform is a fully managed, fully automated approach. Users do not need to study complex settings, watch the market for hours, or make frequent manual adjustments. By combining AI-powered trading technology with expert team support, MoneyFlare aims to deliver a more accessible path into automated crypto trading.

More importantly, the platform is designed so that anyone can use it easily. With free access, a lower barrier to entry, and a streamlined user experience, MoneyFlare makes it easier for more users to explore automated opportunities in the digital asset market.

How to Start with MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading Bot

Getting started with MoneyFlare is simple. Users can begin using the AI Crypto Trading Bot in just three steps:

Register an account

Users can quickly create an account and access MoneyFlare’s AI-powered crypto trading services.

Users can quickly create an account and access MoneyFlare’s AI-powered crypto trading services. Choose a trading plan

After signing up, users can select the trading option that best fits their needs and goals.

After signing up, users can select the trading option that best fits their needs and goals. Track performance

Once setup is complete, users can monitor account activity and review results without needing to manage every trade manually.

This simple onboarding process reflects MoneyFlare’s goal of making AI Crypto Trading Bot technology easier for more users to adopt.

A Free AI Crypto Trading Bot Built for Effortless Automated Trading

As demand for smarter trading tools continues to grow, the AI Crypto Trading Bot has become one of the most talked-about solutions in the market. In a 24/7 trading environment where speed, discipline, and consistency matter, more users are looking for ways to reduce manual effort and improve trading efficiency. MoneyFlare’s latest launch responds directly to that need by offering a free AI Crypto Trading Bot built for easier automated trading.

Unlike traditional crypto trading tools that often require complex setup, constant monitoring, and frequent user intervention, MoneyFlare focuses on a more accessible experience. Its AI Crypto Trading Bot is designed to simplify the trading process, helping users participate in the crypto market without spending hours studying charts, adjusting parameters, or manually executing trades.

By lowering the barrier to entry, MoneyFlare aims to make AI Crypto Trading Bot technology available to a wider audience. The platform supports a more user-friendly path into automated crypto trading and reflects the growing shift toward intelligent, hands-free participation in the digital asset market.

Supporting Smarter Participation in the Crypto Market

The launch of MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading Bot comes at a time when automated trading is becoming a larger part of the digital asset industry. As more users seek practical tools for managing volatility and improving execution, AI-powered automation is gaining attention as a more scalable way to participate in crypto trading.

MoneyFlare’s platform is designed to support this shift by combining automation with ease of use. Rather than presenting crypto trading as a highly technical activity reserved for experienced users, the company is positioning its AI Crypto Trading Bot as a more approachable solution for a broader market.

This user-focused model is especially relevant in 2026, when demand for simpler and more efficient trading experiences continues to rise across the crypto sector.

Expanding Access to AI Crypto Trading in 2026

With the launch of its free AI Crypto Trading Bot, MoneyFlare is expanding access to automated digital asset trading at a time when convenience, speed, and usability are becoming more important than ever. The company’s latest release reinforces its focus on helping users enter the crypto market through a more modern and efficient experience.

As AI Crypto Trading Bot adoption continues to grow, platforms that can reduce friction and improve accessibility are likely to play a larger role in the future of crypto trading. MoneyFlare’s newest launch reflects that direction and highlights the company’s effort to make automated trading tools available to more users in 2026.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a trading technology platform focused on making digital asset trading more accessible through automation and AI-powered tools. By offering solutions designed for efficiency, usability, and broader adoption, MoneyFlare helps users participate in modern financial markets through products such as its AI Crypto Trading Bot.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.