Release of first quarter results 2026

Statkraft AS will publish its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday 7 May 2026 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The quarterly report and presentation material will be made available on Statkraft’s website https://www.statkraft.com/IR/ and through Oslo Stock Exchange’s information system (NewsWeb) www.newsweb.no.

Webcast

A webcast presentation of the results will be held at 10:30 a.m. CEST at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.

For further information, please contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Investor contact, tel.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com