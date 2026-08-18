Statkraft modernises Vikfalli hydropower system

In the coming years, Statkraft will invest approximately NOK 460 million in new control systems at the power plants comprising Vikfalli. The upgrades will strengthen operational reliability and ensure stable and dependable power generation for decades to come.

“Vikfalli is an important power system for the region, and the work we are now undertaking is essential to ensure safe operations in the future. We are renewing critical systems that are central to production,” says Inge Hass, Statkraft’s power plant manager in Sogn power plant group.

Vikfalli is located in Vik municipality in Norway and comprises the Målset, Refsdal and Hove power plants. Together, the power plants produce around 860 GWh annually, equivalent to the electricity consumption of approximately 50,000 Norwegian households. The system is therefore an important supplier of stable and flexible energy to the region.

Renewing critical systems

The project now being initiated involves a complete renewal of the control systems at the power plants, as well as upgrades to auxiliary and common systems. The control systems can be described as the “brain” of the power plants, where operation, monitoring and regulation of power production take place.

“The time has come to replace these systems. By modernising the control systems, we reduce the risk of faults and outages, while gaining improved capabilities for monitoring and troubleshooting,” Hass explains.

The upgrades will result in increased reliability, improved remote control and more efficient operations. The aim is to ensure robust and sustainable power production over the long term. ABB has been selected as the supplier of the new control systems, and several local contractors will also be involved at different stages of the project.

Part of a broader upgrade

In addition to upgrading the control systems, Statkraft plans large investments to adapt the facilities to grid upgrades in the area. This work is being carried out in cooperation with Statnett and Sygnir as part of a separate project preparing for the transition of the transmission and regional grids to 420 kV, with a planned start around 2031, subject to the necessary approvals.

The control system upgrades must be completed in advance of this work and are therefore an important prerequisite for further development.

“We see this as the first step in a broader development of the facilities and the regional power system. By carrying out this modernisation now, we are preparing for future developments,” says Hass.

NOK 80 billion investment in Norway

The Vikfalli upgrade exemplifies the type of work Statkraft will prioritise in the years ahead. The company, which currently produces around one-third of Norway’s electricity, recently announced plans to invest approximately NOK 80 billion over the next ten years, of which around NOK 70 billion will be allocated to hydropower.

Most of the investments will be directed towards major maintenance of existing power plants, ensuring continued production from already developed water resources. These investments include replacement of technical equipment, strengthening of dams, and maintenance and improvement of waterways. In addition, some older facilities will be replaced with new ones to better utilise water resources.

These investments will generate economic ripple effects both nationally and regionally, through contracts for contractors, activity in the supplier industry and increased value creation in local communities.

For further information

Press contact:

Andreas Tinglum

Tlf: +47 9300 1773

e-post: andreas.tinglum@statkraft.com

Or visit: www.statkraft.com

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,200 employees in 20 countries.

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