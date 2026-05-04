Swarmer Aims to Expand Its Advanced Autonomy Solutions in Japan

AUSTIN, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (“Swarmer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, has announced plans to expand its advanced autonomy solutions in Japan with support from Rakuten Group, Inc.

Rakuten Group has provided consistent support to Ukraine throughout the war, demonstrating its commitment to the country’s people, economy and post-war reconstruction. As part of these ongoing efforts, Rakuten will now support the introduction of Swarmer’s technological offerings to the Japanese market. These activities will accelerate Swarmer’s entry into Japan’s advanced unmanned systems ecosystem.

“Japan is one of the world’s most sophisticated robotics environments and our long-term vision is to bring interoperable, high-assurance autonomy to partners who operate at that level,” said Serhii Kupriienko, Global CEO of Swarmer. “Rakuten’s reach, reputation and understanding of Japan’s technology priorities make them the ideal partner to scale advanced autonomy and multi-vehicle coordination across the region.”

Swarmer has successfully demonstrated an autonomous “seek and hit" operation using eight-inch attritable drones.

Rakuten has a significant presence in Ukraine, with Rakuten Viber boasting a 98% penetration rate. Additionally, Rakuten launched the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Relief Fund through its online donation platform, Rakuten Clutch Special Charity Fund, and held a t-shirt donation drive to support Ukraine that raised more than 1.3 billion yen. In January 2024, Rakuten announced the establishment of a new office in Kyiv.

The collaboration positions Swarmer to support research, security, infrastructure, and industry applications in Japan, building on the country’s leadership in robotics and advanced manufacturing.

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic technologies that address critical operational challenges faced by modern military forces. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, multi-domain unmanned systems integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy, and command and control software for distributed operations. The company’s primary customer base consists of drone manufacturers who license Swarmer’s software for integration with their hardware platforms. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Swarmer has offices in the U.S, Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global technology leader in services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to 2 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has around 30,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/ .

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s plans to expand its advanced autonomy solutions in Japan; the anticipated support from Rakuten Group, Inc. in introducing the Company’s technological offerings to the Japanese market; the expected benefits of the collaboration with Rakuten Group, Inc.; the Company’s anticipated entry into Japan’s unmanned systems ecosystem; the Company’s ability to support research, security, infrastructure, and industry applications in Japan; the anticipated scaling of the Company’s autonomy and multi-vehicle coordination technology across the region; and the Company’s broader international growth and product development strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the parties' ability to successfully execute on the collaboration and achieve the anticipated benefits of the relationship; the Company’s ability to enter and scale in the Japanese market; market acceptance of the Company’s autonomy, unmanned systems, and multi-vehicle coordination technologies; the Company’s ability to attract customers, vendors, integrators, and other partners in Japan and the broader region; competition in the defense technology, robotics, and unmanned systems sectors; the Company’s reliance on government contracts and the associated procurement processes; regulatory requirements applicable to defense technology, exports, sanctions, foreign investment, data security, and international partnerships; geopolitical conditions affecting operations in Ukraine and other regions; risks related to operating through foreign subsidiaries and conducting business in international markets; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact: SWMR@gateway-grp.com