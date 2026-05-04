Take 5 Oil Change Opens First Celina Location, Expanding Presence in North Texas

CELINA, Texas, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first Celina shop at 4505 South Preston Road. The new location marks the first shop in Celina, bringing “pit stop fast” routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Take 5 also celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Celina Chamber of Commerce on April 30.

“Celina is now home to its first Take 5 Oil Change, and we’re excited to serve this community with our fast, stay-in-your-car service,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “Our goal is simple: give local drivers a quicker, easier way to care for their vehicles while supporting the growth of communities across North Texas.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

“We’re proud to introduce Take 5 Oil Change to Celina and become part of this tremendous community that’s growing so quickly,” said Colby Yarbrough, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “Our team looks forward to welcoming local drivers and celebrating the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Celina Chamber of Commerce.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Celina

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c678f9-cf19-4af0-b146-c2f52db9097b