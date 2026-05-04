Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 5th – 7th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held May 5th – 7th, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

“We are excited to host the upcoming three-day Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference,” said Greg Young, VP of Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. “This event brings together a diverse cross-section of the industry and highlights the strong investor interest in this sector.”

Tuesday, May 5th

Presentation Time (ET) CompanyTickers
9:30 AM ETNovo Resources Corp.(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
10:00 AM ETAtlas Lithium Corp.(Nasdaq: ATLX)
10:30 AM ETAnfield Energy Inc.(Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC)
11:00 AM ETDenarius Metals Corp.(OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET)
11:30 AM ETElectric Metals USA Limited(OTCQB: EMUS | TSXV: EML)
12:00 PM ETResolution Minerals Ltd.(OTCQB: RLMLF | ASX: RML)
12:30 PM ETAltona Rare Earths Plc(OTCQB: ANRCF | LSE: REE)
1:00 PM ETSilver Viper Minerals Corp.(OTCQX: VIPRF | TSXV: VIPR)
1:30 PM ETGreat Pacific Gold Corp.(OTCQX: GPGCF | TSXV: GPAC)
2:00 PM ETVolta Metals Ltd.(OTCQB: VOLMF | CSE: VLTA)
2:30 PM ETCritical Metals Corp.(Nasdaq: CRML)
3:00 PM ETKodiak Copper Corp.(OTCQX: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK)


Wednesday, May 6th

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
9:30 AM ETAndean Silver Ltd.(OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
10:00 AM ETEcora Royalties PLC(OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR)
10:30 AM ETCollective Mining Ltd.(NYSE American: CNL | TSX: CNL)
11:00 AM ETLiberty Gold Corp.(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
11:30 AM ETGold Terra Resource Corp.(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
12:00 PM ETCerrado Gold Inc.(OTCQX: CRDOF| TSXV: CERT)
12:30 PM ETFirst Phosphate Corp.(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
1:00 PM ETRPX Gold Inc.(OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
1:30 PM ETAurum Resources Limited(OTCPK: AUERF | ASX: AUE)
2:00 PM ETGalantas Gold Corp.(OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL)
2:30 PM ETFirst Mining Gold Corp.(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)
3:00 PM ETStar Gold Corp.(OTCQB: SRGZ)
3:30 PM ETLuca Mining Corp.(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)


Thursday, May 7th

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
9:30 AM ETCentaurus Metals Ltd.(OTCQX: CTTZF | ASX: CTM)
10:00 AM ETAtlas Critical Minerals Corporation(Nasdaq: ATCX)
10:30 AM ETPower Metallic Mines Inc.(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
11:00 AM ETStillwater Critical Minerals Corp.(OTCQB: PGEZF| TSXV: PGE)
11:30 AM ETDryden Gold Corp.(OTCQX: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY)
12:00 PM ETBanyan Gold Corp.(OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN)
12:30 PM ETTinka Resources Limited(OTCQX: TKRFF| TSXV: TK)
1:00 PM ETWestern Exploration Inc.(OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 