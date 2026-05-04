Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 5th – 7th

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference to be held May 5th – 7th, 2026.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

“We are excited to host the upcoming three-day Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference,” said Greg Young, VP of Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. “This event brings together a diverse cross-section of the industry and highlights the strong investor interest in this sector.”

Tuesday, May 5th



Wednesday, May 6th



Thursday, May 7th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com