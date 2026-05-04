Levoit Singapore Partners SPCA Singapore to Support Pet Adoption





SINGAPORE, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit Singapore, the #1 best-selling air purifier brand in both the United States and Singapore, today announced a strategic collaboration with the SPCA Singapore through the launch of the “Home for Paws, Air for All” campaign. This three-month initiative, running from April to June 2026 in conjunction with National Pet Month, aims to reduce environmental barriers that may prevent more people from welcoming or keeping a pet for life. These barriers include concerns about pet fur, dander-triggered allergies and persistent odours in the home, resulting in possible reservations from family members.

Levoit aims to address this through its Vital Pet Air Purifiers by improving indoor air quality in spaces shared with pets and helping to reduce airborne pet fur and pet dander, making it easier for more families to welcome pets into their homes.

As part of this campaign, Levoit Singapore will pledge 5% of all Vital Series Air Purifiers proceeds to the SPCA Singapore throughout the campaign period, while offering pet adopters, both new and existing, an exclusive 25% discount on the Vital Series. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting the pet community by improving indoor environments and making pet ownership more manageable.

About the Levoit Vital Series Air Purifier: Designed for Homes with Pets

The Levoit Vital Series Air Purifier has been trusted by households with pets and within the pet community in Singapore. Below are its core features:

U-Shaped Air Inlet and 3-Stage Filtration

A U-shaped air inlet captures particles at floor level where pets spend most of their time, while a 3-stage filtration system (washable pre-filter, HEPA, and activated carbon) removes fine particles and reduces odours.

AirSight Infrared Sensor and Smart Auto Mode

An AirSight Infrared Dust Sensor monitors air quality in real time, while Auto Mode adjusts fan speed automatically based on changing conditions for continuous operation.

Quiet Operation and Sleep Mode

The purifier operates quietly and features a light sensor that turns off display lights in darker environments, making it suitable for use in bedrooms and shared spaces without disturbing pets or occupants.

Smart Control via App

The purifier connects to the VeSync app, allowing pet owners to monitor air quality, adjust settings, and receive maintenance reminders remotely, with compatibility for voice assistants.

Campaign Availability and Participation

The Levoit Vital Series is available via:

Online: https://levoit.sg

Retail: 70 Bendemeer Rd, #01-01, Singapore 339940





The 25% adopter offer can be redeemed with proof of adoption, subject to terms and conditions.

Levoit Singapore will also participate in SPCA’s Monthly Pet Adoption Drive in May to further support community engagement and adoption efforts.

About Levoit Singapore

Levoit is the #1 Best-Selling Air Purifier Brand in both the United States and Singapore, an award-winning home wellness brand specialising in air purifiers, humidifiers, vacuums, and fans. For more information, visit https://levoit.sg/ or @levoit.sg on Instagram and Facebook.

About SPCA Singapore

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is Singapore’s longest-serving animal welfare charity, relying mainly on donations to support services such as emergency rescues, cruelty and welfare investigations, relief for pet guardians in crisis, a shelter for animals in need, Singapore’s only non-profit community animal clinic, as well as education and advocacy. For more information, visit https://spca.org.sg/ or @spcasingapore on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Contact Person：Maggie Tan

Email: pr.sea@vesync.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ab80e0f-1d51-4456-aba6-de7ca8707e7d