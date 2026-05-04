Round Table Pizza Fires Up New Nashville Hot Menu

Iconic Pizza Chain Introduces Spicy Lineup Inspired by Nashville Hot Flavors

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, FAT Brands’ pizza franchise known for its classic flavors and premium ingredients, is bringing the heat with the launch of its limited-time Nashville Hot menu, available at participating locations now through Aug. 30. Packed with the craveable kick of Nashville Hot, each menu addition delivers a fiery twist across fan-favorites, perfect for spice lovers looking to level up their next meal.

Leading the lineup is the Nashville Hot Pizza, with a Large starting at just $23.99, featuring Round Table’s signature crust topped with creamy garlic sauce, a drizzle of Nashville Hot sauce and a three-cheese blend, loaded with diced boneless wings tossed in Nashville Hot seasoning. The new pizza is then finished with Fresh Gourmet® Crispy Dillies, green onions and an extra hit of Nashville Hot for the perfect balance of heat and tang in every bite.

Round Table Pizza continues to crank up the heat with the Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks – coated in Nashville Hot sauce, baked crispy and served with a side of dipping sauce – and the Nashville Hot Classic or Boneless Wings, tossed in Nashville Hot sauce for a satisfying finish.

“Nashville Hot continues to stand out in the culinary space, delivering a flavor profile that keeps consumers coming back for more,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Round Table Pizza. “We wanted to bring that signature heat to our menu in a way that only Round Table can – by pairing it with our high-quality ingredients and classic offerings to create something flavorful and memorable.”

For those looking to bundle up the flavor, Round Table Pizza is also introducing the Dragon’s Fire Feast, which includes a Large Nashville Hot Pizza, a 2-liter Pepsi and a choice of six classic or boneless wings, or one of the brand’s signature Shareables, starting at $31.99.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

About Round Table Pizza Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About Sugar Foods

Sugar Foods is a multinational food products company serving all segments of the marketplace – foodservice, retail, specialty and quick-service outlets. Founded in New York City in 1948, Sugar Foods’ brands include Fresh Gourmet, Mrs. Cubbison, Concord Foods, and N’Joy, along with private label and licensed products, and the company is a leader in producing crunchy toppings, croutons, beverage ingredients, pizza toppings and more. For more information, please visit www.freshgourmetfoodservice.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com