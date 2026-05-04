SaintQuant Unveils AI Trading Bot Helping Traders Turn a Crypto Bear Market Into an Opportunity

CAIRNS, Australia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant has unveiled its AI-powered trading bot with the goal of helping traders make the most of the current bear market.

As the 2026 crypto bear market continues to rattle portfolios across the globe, the majority of retail investors are doing the worst possible thing: waiting. Sitting on losses. Watching prices slide and hoping the next bull run arrives before the damage compounds.

SaintQuant , the AI-powered crypto trading bot platform trusted by over 150,000 traders worldwide is seeing a different picture among its active user base. While the broader market retreats, traders using SaintQuant's automated strategies are continuing to generate returns, protect capital, and accumulate assets at lower cost all without watching a single chart.

"A bear market is not a reason to stop trading. It's a reason to trade smarter," said a spokesperson for SaintQuant. "The traders who come out ahead at the end of a downturn are not the ones who waited. They're the ones who had systems running while everyone else panicked."

SaintQuant's Goal: Helping Traders Navigate the Bear Market

Bear markets are emotionally brutal. Fear drives panic selling at the bottom. FOMO triggers premature re-entries. Manual traders make their worst decisions precisely when markets are at their most volatile, the moment discipline matters most.

SaintQuant's AI bots remove that equation entirely. Across more than 4 million executed trades and a verified average daily ROI of 1.2%, the platform's algorithms have demonstrated that consistent, rule-based execution outperforms emotional decision-making across all market conditions, bull runs and bear markets alike.

Three strategies are proving particularly effective in the current environment:

DCA Bots for Systematic Accumulation

SaintQuant's Dollar-Cost Averaging bots automatically buy at predetermined intervals, lowering a trader's average entry price as markets fall. Rather than trying to call the bottom which nobody consistently gets right the bot builds a position methodically, positioning users for outsized gains when the cycle turns.

Grid Bots for Sideways Volatility

Bear markets are rarely straight lines down. They involve extended periods of choppy, range-bound price action exactly the conditions where SaintQuant's Grid bots thrive. By placing buy and sell orders within a defined price range, the bots capture small, consistent profits from every market oscillation, accumulating returns even when the overall trend is flat or declining.

Swing Bots with Built-In Risk Controls

For traders comfortable with more active positioning, SaintQuant's Swing bots use advanced momentum indicators to identify medium-term moves in either direction, long or short with automated stop-losses that execute without hesitation. No second-guessing. No frozen screen moments.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management for Retail Traders

What sets SaintQuant apart from simpler bot tools is not just the strategy range, it's the risk infrastructure running underneath every trade. Automated stop-losses, real-time exposure monitoring, and dynamic position limits operate continuously in the background, protecting capital even during flash crashes and black swan events.

For traders who have previously lost money trusting manual instincts during downturns, this layer of protection is often what converts skepticism into conviction.

SaintQuant is officially connected to eight of the world's leading exchanges including Binance, Bybit, Coinbase, Kraken, OKX, KuCoin, BingX, and Bitget and is rated 4.0 on Trustpilot.

Getting Started

SaintQuant offers a 10-day free trial with no credit card required , allowing new users to test live AI trading strategies with real market conditions before committing capital. Plans range from a $99 Starter option to institutional-tier strategies, covering every risk profile.

This is not financial advice. Cryptocurrency trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is an AI-powered crypto trading bot platform operated by SAIN PTY LTD, Australian-registered. The platform combines machine learning with quantitative models to automate DCA, Grid, and Swing strategies across major exchanges 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trusted by 150,000+ users globally and featured on MarketWatch, TradingView, Benzinga, and GlobeNewswire.

Learn more from saintquant.com

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.