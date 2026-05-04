Regulated information

Paris, May 4, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/26 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: April 27 to April 30, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 20 644 12,2249 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 27 356 12,1959 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 2 000 12,1600 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 26 370 12,0455 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 21 751 12,0109 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 28-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 2 079 11,9400 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 25 048 12,0389 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 22 371 12,0423 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 29-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 2 581 11,9489 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 30 939 12,1314 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 24 834 12,1050 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 1 000 12,0800 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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