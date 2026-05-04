DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/26 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, May 4, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/26 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: April 27 to April 30, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

     
Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Apr-26NL0015001W4920 64412,2249XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Apr-26NL0015001W4927 35612,1959DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8527-Apr-26NL0015001W492 00012,1600TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Apr-26NL0015001W4926 37012,0455XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Apr-26NL0015001W4921 75112,0109DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8528-Apr-26NL0015001W492 07911,9400TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Apr-26NL0015001W4925 04812,0389XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Apr-26NL0015001W4922 37112,0423DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8529-Apr-26NL0015001W492 58111,9489TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Apr-26NL0015001W4930 93912,1314XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Apr-26NL0015001W4924 83412,1050DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Apr-26NL0015001W491 00012,0800TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.26 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

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