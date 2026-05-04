Regulated information
Paris, May 4, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/26 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: April 27 to April 30, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|20 644
|12,2249
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|27 356
|12,1959
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|2 000
|12,1600
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|26 370
|12,0455
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|21 751
|12,0109
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|2 079
|11,9400
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|25 048
|12,0389
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|22 371
|12,0423
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|29-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|2 581
|11,9489
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|30 939
|12,1314
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 834
|12,1050
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|30-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|12,0800
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
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