Carahsoft Recognized in 2025 Broadcom Partner Awards

RESTON, Va., May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been recognized with four Cybersecurity Regional awards and two VMware Regional awards in the Broadcom 2025 Partner Awards . Carahsoft was selected for its success in helping customers navigate their digital transformation journeys and maximizing the value of their Broadcom software investments.

The Broadcom 2025 Partner Awards recognize key partners for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to helping customers rapidly achieve their business objectives. The 2025 awardees were selected based on their roles in driving growth, innovation, go-to-market execution excellence and investing in enablement and technical expertise. Each recipient is recognized for their commitment to delivering superior customer outcomes. Awards received by Carahsoft include:

Cybersecurity Regional Category:

Marketing Excellence

Highest Performer

Cybersecurity Aggregator

Public Sector Distributor

VMware Regional Category:

Distribution Partner of the Year

Tanzu Partner of the Year

“It is an honor to be recognized in Broadcom’s 2025 Partner Awards,” said Harrison Smyth, Vice President who leads the VMware Business Group at Carahsoft. “These awards underscore our commitment to equipping Government agencies with cybersecurity and application modernization solutions, while also supporting digital transformation initiatives. Together with our reseller partners, we look forward to continuing our relationship with Broadcom to deliver secure, scalable technologies that advance mission readiness across the Public Sector.”

“We are proud to recognize our Broadcom 2025 Partner Award winners for their unwavering effort and dedication to drive transformation, build strong relationships and help customers achieve meaningful business results,” said Laura Falko, Head of Global Partner Programs, Marketing and Experience, Broadcom. “These awards honor the partners who expertly execute our partner values by delivering consistent end-to-end customer outcomes – from guiding strategic decisions to architecting the right solutions and executing post-sales deployment and implementation.”

The Broadcom Advantage Partner Program brings together leading technology partners to deliver solutions and expertise for today’s complex business challenges. Broadcom partners are highly capable and experienced companies that help customers make the most of their technology stack and drive greater returns from their Broadcom software investments.

VMware’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8585 or VMware@carahsoft.com . Learn more about VMware by Broadcom’s solutions here .

Broadcom’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3260 or Broadcom@carahsoft.com . Explore Broadcom’s solutions here .

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .