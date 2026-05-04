CZR Exchange Launches Major Mobile App Upgrade with Advanced Portfolio Analytics and Enhanced User Experience

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange today announced the rollout of a major upgrade to its mobile application, now available on both iOS and Android. The release introduces a redesigned portfolio experience, advanced profit-and-loss (P&L) analytics, and a fully rebuilt asset interface, marking a significant step forward in delivering institutional-grade tools within an intuitive, user-friendly environment.



CZR Exchange Mobile App Upgrade

The update underscores CZR Exchange’s continued focus on transparency, usability, and intelligent portfolio management as digital asset markets evolve and user expectations grow more sophisticated.

At the core of the upgrade is a reengineered Asset Overview, designed to provide users with a comprehensive, real-time snapshot of their holdings. The new dashboard integrates asset performance, transaction insights, and capital flow tracking into a single streamlined interface, enabling users to monitor and manage their portfolios more effectively.

Users can now customize performance tracking through two distinct P&L frameworks: Today’s P&L based on average buy price, and Floating P&L based on cost price. Additional features, such as optional P&L visibility and balance filtering, provide greater control over how portfolio data is displayed.

CZR Exchange has also redesigned its coin detail pages to deliver a more cohesive and informative user experience. Each asset page now consolidates key data points, including total holdings, real-time market data, deposit and withdrawal functionality, and direct trading access.

Enhanced visualizations present critical metrics such as Today’s P&L, Floating P&L, Average Buy Price, and Cost Price, allowing users to better understand asset performance. The interface also displays how holdings are distributed across accounts: including Spot, Margin, Futures, Earn, and C2C, offering a clearer view of portfolio allocation.

A key highlight of the upgrade is the introduction of single-coin P&L analysis, providing deeper insights into individual asset performance. Users can track results across multiple timeframes, including 7-day, 30-day, and custom periods, with interactive charts displaying total value, daily earnings, cumulative returns, and performance trends.

These analytics tools are designed to bring a higher level of precision and visibility to portfolio management, bridging the gap between retail usability and institutional-grade functionality.

The update also enhances capital flow tracking, particularly within C2C transactions, with improved filtering and clearer transaction visibility. These refinements simplify reconciliation and provide more accurate insights into asset movement across the platform.

In addition, overall app performance has been optimized to deliver faster load times, smoother navigation, and a more responsive user experience across all core features.

“This release reflects our commitment to building a more transparent and data-driven trading environment,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder of CZR Exchange. “We’re focused on giving users the tools they need not just to trade, but to fully understand and optimize their portfolio performance.”

The upgraded CZR Exchange mobile application is now available on iOS and Android. Existing users can update their app to access the new features.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

X | Instagram | Discord | Telegram

Media Contact

support@czrex.com

+1 (646) 555-0193

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.

Attachment