Apptopia: OSB Mobile Apps Gain Monthly Users but See Engagement Fall

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new report on DraftKings Inc, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Caesars Entertainment Inc, MGM Resorts International, and the larger online sports betting market. This can be accessed in full here.

The report gives an in-depth look at Q1 2026 mobile app performance trends for the DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Kalshi mobile apps. The report also touches on other OSB and prediction market mobile apps. Apptopia’s analysis includes key metrics for these apps such as MAU, Average Sessions per DAU, Downloads, and Cross-App Overlap.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.

Media Contact

Adam Blacker

ablacker@apptopia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e95e582-f1ff-4c28-ae9c-427f4c9d3d5a