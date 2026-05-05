Townsquare Announces Digital Advertising Partnership With Broadway Media

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, announced today a strategic digital advertising partnership with Broadway Media, a Salt Lake City-based multimedia company with seven radio stations, a leading outdoor advertising footprint including a dominant billboard network, and a comprehensive digital advertising platform.

“Broadway Media has built a powerful portfolio of local brands across both radio and outdoor, with highly engaged audiences and strong market presence, making them an ideal partner for our digital platform and services,” said Shaun Collignon, CRO of Townsquare Ignite, the Company’s Digital Advertising division. “By combining their multi-channel reach with our proprietary technology, data-driven strategy, and execution expertise, we are well positioned to unlock new revenue opportunities and drive meaningful, measurable growth. This alliance reflects our continued commitment to helping leading local media companies fully monetize their audiences across platforms and deliver stronger results for their clients.”

In 2024, Townsquare launched its Media Partnerships division as part of Townsquare Ignite, its Digital Advertising segment, to bring its industry-leading digital solutions to other local media companies. The division provides a white-label service that allows partners to tap into the same data-driven strategies and proprietary technology that have powered Townsquare’s success, with digital now contributing more than half of the Company’s total revenue and profit.

This partnership with Broadway Media is one of 11 recent alliances formed under this initiative, together extending Townsquare’s reach into 31 new markets beyond its existing footprint including those in the Top 50 DMAs. Through this collaboration, Townsquare will work closely with Broadcast Media to deliver customized, data-driven advertising solutions tailored to local, regional, and national clients, helping to grow their digital business while enhancing the value of its trusted broadcast and outdoor platforms.

“We are very excited to partner with Townsquare and further expand our digital solutions capabilities. After extensive evaluation and industry experience, we believe Townsquare Ignite is best-in-class and fully committed to digital growth. Their team and technology position us to accelerate results for our clients across all platforms,” said Jacquie Louie, General Manager Broadway Media. “At our core, Broadway Media is built on the power of live and local influencers - trusted voices who don’t just reach audiences; they move communities. Combined with our leading outdoor advertising footprint, including a dominant billboard network, and Townsquare Ignite’s advanced data-driven capabilities, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver fully integrated campaigns that are authentic, high-impact, and measurable. We look forward to what this partnership will bring to our clients and communities.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Broadway Media

Broadway Media is a Salt Lake City-based multimedia company offering integrated advertising solutions across seven radio stations, a leading outdoor advertising footprint including a dominant billboard network, and a growing digital platform. Rooted in a philosophy of live and local influence, Broadway Media connects brands with communities through trusted voices, compelling content, and strategic marketing across broadcast, outdoor, and digital channels.

Townsquare Contact

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com