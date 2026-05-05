Model N Appoints Thomas Gibbs to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, a leading end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance platform for life sciences companies, announced the appointment of Thomas Gibbs to the company’s board of directors.

Gibbs has over 25 years of leadership experience across Executive Management, Marketing, Sales, Commercial Operations, and Finance at small, mid-size, and large pharmaceutical companies. He is the Executive Vice President and President of Lundbeck US, a biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on brain health. Throughout his career, Gibbs has held senior commercial and general management roles at Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Takeda, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, OptiNose, and Sunovion. These include Chief Commercial Officer positions overseeing U.S., Canadian, and European markets for companies with leading central nervous system (CNS) franchises.

“Tom brings deep pharmaceutical leadership and extensive experience scaling complex, global organizations while driving measurable business impact,” said Bret Connor, CEO of Model N. “His strength lies in integrating strategy, analytics, and cross-functional collaboration to help drive sustainable growth. As Model N continues to advance its offerings and expand globally, we believe his expertise will play an important role in our continued momentum.”

“Life sciences companies face increasing pressure to modernize operations and enable sustainable, data-driven growth, and Model N is uniquely positioned to support that journey,” said Gibbs. “I look forward to bringing my experience to help advance Model N’s strategy and deliver greater value for its customers.”

Gibbs’ role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software and is a majority investor in Model N. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a pipeline of highly talented board candidates through programs and partnerships that will drive results for the corporate world at large.

For more about Model N, visit www.modeln.com.

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About Model N

For more than 25 years, Model N has been the leader in end-to-end commercialization, revenue optimization, and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Model N helps manufacturers streamline their revenue operations and remain compliant, empowering them to deliver life-changing products to the world. Our intelligent platform, purpose-built solutions, and advanced analytics and AI automation are trusted by more than 150 of the world’s leading companies across more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.