PRIDE Industries Earns Two Gold Stevie® Awards

Roseville, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been named a two‑time Gold Stevie® Award winner in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®. The organization received top honors in the Cause & Green – Inclusive Event category and the Diversity & Inclusion category.

Stevie Award winners will be formally recognized at a gala ceremony on June 9 in New York City.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year, more than 3,700 nominations were submitted from organizations nationwide, with entries evaluated by over 230 professionals from around the world.

PRIDE Industries earned a Gold Stevie in the Cause & Green – Inclusive Event category for its 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair – Dream Big, Dream Bigger. The organization was also honored with a Gold Stevie in the Diversity & Inclusion category for its PRIDE Industries Celebrates 60 Years of Impact submission.

“These awards affirm what we see every day—that inclusion is not only the right thing to do, it’s a powerful driver of opportunity and impact,” said Craig Levra, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “For 60 years, PRIDE Industries has focused on creating pathways to competitive, integrated employment for people with disabilities. Being recognized with two Gold Stevie Awards is a testament to the employees, partners, and supporters who make that mission possible.”

Held annually in October, PRIDE Industries’ I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair brings together job seekers and inclusive employers, while educating businesses on the value of accessible and equitable hiring practices. In its third year, the event expanded its reach through more inclusive programming, breakout groups, and even stronger employer participation, creating an accessible environment where talent and opportunity could meet without barriers.

PRIDE Industries’ 60th anniversary campaign celebrated six decades of advancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities, military veterans, and others who face barriers to employment. Through compelling employee stories and authentic testimonials, the campaign highlighted the organization’s long‑standing mission and its role as a national leader in inclusive employment.

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate PRIDE Industries and all of this year’s Stevie Award winners.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, the company provides facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, the organization helps individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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