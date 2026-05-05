MoneyFlare Launches the AI Crypto Trading App of 2026 With One-Click Quantitative Trading

New York, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market does not wait for anyone. Prices can move overnight, opportunities can appear within minutes, and most everyday users do not have the time, experience, or technical ability to watch the market around the clock. MoneyFlare is built to solve this problem with its AI Crypto Trading App for 2026, allowing users to start AI quantitative trading and fully automated quant trading with one click.





MoneyFlare has a clear goal: to make crypto quantitative trading accessible beyond professional traders, quant teams, and technical users. Users do not need coding skills, complex strategy setup, or manual market analysis. By registering an account and choosing an AI quantitative trading plan, they can activate the AI Crypto Trading Bot and let the system monitor the market, identify opportunities, and execute quantitative trading strategies automatically.

As one of the most notable AI crypto trading apps for beginners and everyday investors in 2026, MoneyFlare combines artificial intelligence algorithms, quantitative trading models, real-time market data, and professional team management to help users capture potential profit opportunities in the crypto market more efficiently and improve automated quantitative trading execution.

How to Use MoneyFlare AI Crypto Trading App for One-Click AI Quantitative Trading

MoneyFlare simplifies AI crypto trading and quantitative trading into three steps. Users do not need trading experience or complicated parameter settings to experience one-click fully automated quant trading.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the MoneyFlare official website and create an account. New users can claim a free $10 real reward and $50 trial credit to start exploring MoneyFlare’s AI automated trading process with less upfront pressure.

Step 2: Choose an AI Quantitative Trading Plan

After logging in, users can choose an AI quantitative trading plan that fits their needs. MoneyFlare’s system uses market data, price movement, AI quant strategies, and quantitative trading models to automatically match potential trading opportunities.

Step 3: Start the AI Crypto Trading Bot With One Click

Once the plan is activated, MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading Bot runs automatically. The system continuously monitors the crypto market and executes trading tasks based on AI quantitative strategies, helping users capture 24/7 market opportunities.

Why One-Click Quantitative Trading Is Changing Crypto Trading

The biggest feature of the crypto market is simple: there are many opportunities, but the pace is extremely fast. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other digital assets can move quickly due to market sentiment, capital flow, and macro news. Everyday users who rely only on manual trading can easily miss opportunities or make emotional decisions during volatility.

This is where one-click quantitative trading becomes valuable.

MoneyFlare brings market analysis, AI quant strategies, strategy matching, automated execution, and trading management into one AI Crypto Trading App. Users do not need to learn code, study complex indicators, or build their own quantitative trading system. With one click, the system can enter automated operation.

In 2026, crypto trading is no longer only about who can predict better. It is also about who can execute faster, operate more consistently, and stay less affected by emotion. MoneyFlare’s AI quantitative trading app is designed to help everyday users gain that automated advantage.

How MoneyFlare Makes Quantitative Trading Easier

Traditional quantitative trading often requires trading experience, strategy modeling, data analysis, parameter settings, and system execution ability. For everyday users, these steps are difficult to understand and hard to maintain over time.

MoneyFlare’s value lies in bringing complex quantitative trading models, AI strategy analysis, and automated execution into a simpler AI quant trading app. Users do not need to write strategies or manually adjust parameters. They only need to choose an AI quantitative trading plan to start fully automated quant trading.

Through this approach, MoneyFlare turns crypto quantitative trading from a professional trader’s tool into an automated trading method that everyday users can use more easily. The platform brings market monitoring, strategy execution, and trading management into one system, helping users enter AI quantitative trading with less manual work.

How MoneyFlare Helps Improve Crypto Quant Trading Profit Potential

Users choose an AI Crypto Trading App not only to save time, but also to capture market opportunities more efficiently. MoneyFlare uses AI analysis, quantitative trading models, and automated execution to help improve opportunity detection and execution efficiency during the trading process.

1. Faster Detection of Potential Profit Opportunities

Crypto prices move quickly, and manual judgment is often one step behind. MoneyFlare’s AI system continuously analyzes market data, price movement, and trading signals to help users identify potential trading opportunities faster.

2. AI Quant Strategies for Market Volatility

MoneyFlare uses AI quant strategies and quantitative trading models to analyze market changes, helping the system search for suitable trading opportunities under different market conditions.

3. 24/7 Operation Without Missing Key Movements

The crypto market runs 24/7 with no fixed closing time. MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading Bot can continuously monitor the market, helping users stay connected to market opportunities while they sleep, work, or step away from their screens.

4. Reduced Emotional Trading

Many trading losses come from fear, greed, hesitation, and impulsive buying or selling. MoneyFlare uses systematic strategy execution to help reduce emotional interference and make the trading process more disciplined.

5. Automated Execution for Higher Efficiency

When an opportunity appears, execution speed matters. MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot can execute trading tasks automatically based on quantitative strategy rules, reducing delays caused by manual order placement and repeated market watching.

6. AI + Professional Team Management

MoneyFlare is not just a basic trading tool. It combines AI algorithms, quantitative trading models, and professional team management to provide a more complete automated crypto quantitative trading experience.

Key Advantages of MoneyFlare AI Crypto Trading App in AI Quantitative Trading

1. One-Click Quant Trading

Users do not need complicated setup. They only need to choose a plan and activate it to start AI automated trading.

2. Beginner-Friendly, Zero-Barrier Access

MoneyFlare allows users without trading experience to enter AI crypto trading and crypto quantitative trading. No coding, professional background, or complex strategy setup is required.

3. Fully Automated Quant Trading

The system can automatically analyze the market, match strategies, and execute trading tasks, reducing manual work for users.

4. Stronger Market Opportunity Capture

Through real-time data analysis and AI quantitative strategy execution, MoneyFlare helps users identify potential profit opportunities more efficiently.

5. Fully Managed Trading Experience

Users do not need to manage complex strategies themselves. The platform uses AI systems and professional team collaboration to handle the main trading process.

6. Suitable for Building Automated Passive Income

MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading App helps users reduce screen time and participate in 24/7 crypto market movements and potential profit opportunities more easily.

Why MoneyFlare Stands Out as an AI Crypto Trading App to Watch in 2026

In 2026, users are no longer looking for a simple trading tool. They want an automated quantitative trading system that helps them enter the market more easily, execute strategies faster, and capture opportunities more consistently.

MoneyFlare stands out because it addresses the real needs of everyday users:

They do not want to study complex trading knowledge.

They do not want to watch the market all day.

They do not know coding or API setup.

They want to improve trading efficiency with an AI Crypto Trading Bot.

They want a simpler way to participate in crypto quantitative trading.

They want a fully automated system to capture potential profit opportunities.

MoneyFlare brings these needs into a simpler product experience: register an account, choose a plan, and start with one click. For users who want to enter AI crypto trading and AI quantitative trading, this direct process is one of its strongest attractions.

AI Crypto Quantitative Trading Apps Are Entering a Growth Phase in 2026

The crypto market is becoming faster, more complex, and more data-driven. Traditional manual trading can no longer meet the needs of many users. The market will not stop moving because users are busy, tired, or uncertain.

That is why AI Crypto Trading App, AI Crypto Trading Bot, automated crypto trading, AI quantitative trading, and one-click quantitative trading are becoming major trends in 2026.

MoneyFlare believes the future of crypto trading will rely more on AI, automated execution, and quantitative trading models. For everyday users, choosing a simple, fully automated, and fully managed AI quantitative trading app may become an important gateway into the digital asset market.

How MoneyFlare Helps Everyday Users Get Started Faster

Traditional quantitative trading usually involves trading scripts, API connections, strategy backtesting, parameter adjustment, and risk management. For everyday users, these processes are not only complicated but also easy to get wrong.

MoneyFlare uses one-click quantitative trading to place the complex process inside its AI system and professional team workflow. Users only need to register, choose a plan, and activate the trading bot to enter automated trading.

MoneyFlare is especially suitable for:

Beginners who want to enter the crypto trading market.

Users who want to improve trading efficiency with an AI Crypto Trading Bot.

Everyday investors who do not have time to watch the market for long hours.

Users who do not know coding or do not want to configure strategies themselves.

Users who want to capture 24/7 market opportunities with automated tools.

Users who want to explore automated passive income opportunities.

MoneyFlare Platform Background

MoneyFlare is operated by Ai Actuarial Limited, a company registered with the UK Companies House under company number 13689250. Since its launch in 2023, MoneyFlare has focused on AI-powered automated trading services, aiming to provide global users with a simpler, smarter, and more efficient trading experience.

MoneyFlare says it will continue to improve its AI Crypto Trading App, AI Crypto Trading Bot, AI quantitative strategy models, automated execution system, and user experience, allowing more everyday users to enter AI crypto trading and quantitative trading with a lower barrier to entry.

Risk Notice

Crypto trading involves market risk, and prices can move quickly. MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading App is designed to improve automated trading efficiency and market opportunity capture, but no trading tool can guarantee fixed returns or risk-free profits. Users should participate carefully based on their own risk tolerance and manage their funds responsibly.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is an AI-powered automated trading platform focused on helping users participate in cryptocurrency and stock markets through artificial intelligence algorithms, quantitative trading models, and fully managed services. The platform aims to lower the barrier to AI trading and AI quantitative trading, allowing users without coding skills or professional trading experience to use an AI Trading Bot to capture market opportunities and improve automated trading efficiency.

Official Website: moneyflare.com

Media Contact: help@moneyflare.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.