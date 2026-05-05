TMGI Highlights Profitable Growth at Subsidiary Apache Creek Golf Club While Advancing National Tee Time Technology Expansion

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (OTCID: TMGI) (“TMGI” or the “Company”), a publicly traded management and investment company focused on golf, hospitality, and related technology assets, today provided an operational update highlighting continued profitable growth and strategic capital improvements at its wholly owned subsidiary, Apache Creek Golf Club, while also outlining progress toward the broader rollout of the Company’s golf tee time booking platform later this year.

TMGI believes the combination of operating cash-flowing golf assets and scalable golf technology creates a differentiated platform designed to generate both current operating income and future high-margin growth opportunities for stakeholders.

During January through March 2026 (Q1 2026), Apache Creek Golf Club generated more than $220,000 in additional revenue, representing an estimated 22% year-over-year increase, according to unaudited Company operating data. Management believes the strong performance reflects disciplined operations, improving consumer demand, and the continued attractiveness of golf participation across the rapidly growing East Valley market.

“Apache Creek Golf Club is exactly the type of asset that aligns with TMGI’s growth strategy,” said Kelly Kirchhoff, Chief Executive Officer of TMGI. “It is located in a growing market, serves a broad base of golfers, and provides multiple paths for incremental revenue growth through practical capital improvements and disciplined management. Importantly, it also helps establish a solid financial base as we continue building our golf booking technology platform for wider deployment.” Mr. Kirchhoff continued, “TMGI has a compelling capital structure that can create meaningful upside for stakeholders if we successfully execute across both our operating asset and technology divisions. Our focus is to build value through profitable operations today while creating scalable growth platforms for tomorrow.”

Apache Creek continues to enhance the customer experience for both new and returning players through operational improvements, service upgrades, and targeted reinvestment in the property. The Company is advancing plans for a new lighted driving range, designed to expand customer access, extend evening operating hours, increase practice capacity, and create incremental revenue opportunities from leagues, lessons, residents, and visiting golfers.

Management believes Apache Creek now serves as a strong financial foundation for TMGI’s broader growth strategy. Cash-generating golf properties can provide operating stability while the Company simultaneously builds and scales its golf technology initiatives, including the planned expansion of its tee time booking platform from a successful regional model into a broader national offering expected later this year.

The Company believes the golf industry is undergoing a structural shift similar to what has occurred in travel and hospitality, where consumers increasingly expect real-time pricing, mobile convenience, frictionless booking, loyalty integration, and dynamic marketplace access. At the same time, golfers commonly face difficulty securing tee times at many courses, particularly on weekends, due to rising participation and limited supply. In many markets, desirable tee times are booked within minutes of release, requiring players to plan 10-14 days in advance. School leagues, tournaments, and peak seasonal demand further compress availability. TMGI believes these structural inefficiencies represent a compelling opportunity for a smarter, more dynamic booking platform.

Apache Creek is positioned in one of Arizona’s fastest-growing residential corridors, with several master-planned communities adding new households to the region. Management believes continued population growth and lifestyle migration trends should support increasing demand for accessible, quality golf and practice facilities.

For shareholders, Apache Creek represents an early example of TMGI’s strategy: acquire attractive golf assets in growth markets, improve performance through hands-on operations, and leverage those assets as a launchpad for higher-multiple recurring technology revenue opportunities. As the Company advances both pillars of its business, management believes TMGI is building a differentiated golf platform with meaningful long-term potential.

About Transglobal Management Group, Inc.

Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (OTCID: TMGI) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets platform, operating as an international management and investment company focused on building and scaling innovative businesses across the golf, hospitality, and technology sectors. Following its acquisition of GETGOLF, LLC, the Company has expanded its platform to include a portfolio of golf-related assets and technologies, including Apache Creek Golf Club and Stand-By Golf.

About Apache Creek Golf Club

Apache Creek Golf Club is an 18-hole golf course located in Apache Junction, Arizona. The club serves local residents, seasonal visitors, and golfers throughout the East Valley region, offering accessible golf, practice opportunities, and customer-focused service in a rapidly growing Arizona market.

About Stand-By Golf

Stand-By Golf, now in its 35th year (founded in 1991), is a proven reservation platform offering golfers access to premium courses at 20–60% discounts for same-day play and advance bookings up to 90 days, across more than 200 championship courses in key markets such as Phoenix/Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas.

About GETGOLF

GETGOLF represents TMGI’s next-generation digital growth initiative, a developing international platform designed to integrate real-time tee-time booking, travel planning, and social connectivity for golfers worldwide. The Company expects to announce further developments ahead of GETGOLF’s anticipated launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Transglobal Management Group, Inc., formerly known as The Marquie Group, Inc., ticker symbol: TMGI (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, becoming cash flow positive, ARR or RMR. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Company will achieve operational cash flow positive status. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this press release should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Investor Relations

Transglobal Management Group, Inc.

Email: press@tmgius.com

Website: www.tmgius.com