Dark Sky Technology, Inc. and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Advanced Software Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions to Government Agencies

FORT COLLINS, Colo., and RESTON, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Sky Technology, Inc., and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced software supply chain risk management capabilities to the Public Sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Dark Sky’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Dark Sky’s Bulletproof Trust platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Dark Sky’s Bulletproof Trust platform provides organizations with enhanced visibility into the security and trustworthiness of open source software by analyzing both software components and their contributors across multiple risk dimensions. The platform ingests Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), continuously monitors risk across more than 30 vulnerability databases and delivers actionable mitigation recommendations to help organizations respond quickly to emerging threats.

“Government agencies are under increasing pressure to secure their software supply chains while maintaining development speed,” said Michael Mehlberg, CEO of Dark Sky Technology. “Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to bring Bulletproof Trust to a broader set of Public Sector customers, enabling them to identify risky components, enforce policy and maintain continuous visibility into their software ecosystems.”

Through this partnership, customers gain the ability to proactively identify untrustworthy contributors, detect vulnerable or non-compliant packages and enforce security policies directly within development pipelines. Bulletproof Trust supports deployment across SaaS, private cloud and air-gapped environments, ensuring it can meet the needs of even the most sensitive Government systems.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are committed to providing Government agencies with innovative cybersecurity solutions that address today’s most pressing challenges,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “By adding Dark Sky Technology’s Bulletproof Trust platform to our portfolio, we are equipping our customers with advanced capabilities to manage software supply chain risk, improve compliance with Federal mandates and strengthen overall cyber resilience.”

Together, Dark Sky Technology and Carahsoft will help agencies operationalize software supply chain risk management by combining continuous monitoring, contributor trust analysis and automated policy enforcement. This partnership enables customers to move beyond reactive security approaches and adopt a proactive, intelligence-driven model for securing open source software across the development lifecycle.

The partnership represents a significant step forward in delivering scalable, mission-ready solutions that align with evolving Federal cybersecurity requirements, including NIST guidance and Executive Orders focused on software supply chain security.

Dark Sky’s Bulletproof Trust platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or DarkSky@carahsoft.com; or view this complementary webinar, 10 Properties of Secure Open Source Software.

About Dark Sky Technology, Inc.

Dark Sky Technology, Inc. specializes in assessing and ensuring the security of open-source software used in critical government, aerospace, and defense systems. By analyzing the trustworthiness of software components, the company helps organizations navigate the complex landscape of software supply chain risks, ensuring compliance with government and internal cybersecurity standards. Dark Sky's products, deployable both as a SaaS and in sensitive offline environments, are instrumental in making risk-based decisions for third-party software reliance.

Contact

Michael J. Mehlberg

CEO | Dark Sky Technology

(571) 319-3343

michael.mehlberg@darkskytechnology.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com