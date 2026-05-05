Industry Leaders to Tackle AI's Impact on Data Centre Infrastructure at Data Centre LIVE

Andrew Ward from nLighten at Tech & AI LIVE 2025

London, 5 May 2026 – As AI demand accelerates across the enterprise, data centre operators face a fundamental challenge: how to scale infrastructure rapidly while maintaining efficiency and sustainability. On 20-21 May, Data Centre LIVE, a BizClik LIVE event, is hosting the AI data centre debate, bringing together senior executives to examine how the industry is adapting to meet the unprecedented demands of AI-driven workloads.

The rapid rise of AI is reshaping the data centre industry at an extraordinary pace. As enterprises scale AI applications, infrastructure is being pushed to new limits, demanding greater power and more advanced cooling solutions. Traditional IT infrastructure is no longer sufficient for the high-performance computing and real-time data analysis that AI requires, forcing operators to rethink how data centres are constructed and operated.

The panel will feature insights from Lonnie Salmon, Senior Director of Supply Chain & Procurement Services at Jabil, Jamie Allen, Vice President of Site Acquisition & Development at STACK Infrastructure, Jean-François Berche, CTO at GreenScale Data Centres, and Alex Bennett, Global Strategy Realisation & Transformation Director at NTT Global Data Centers. Together, they will explore how the industry is addressing power consumption, scalability and security while balancing performance with environmental responsibility.

“AI is hitting a real working-capital wall: compute and infrastructure bills come due before customer cash arrives, and usage-based revenue swings make that timing gap even tougher. For operators, speed and scale come down to supply chain and manufacturing readiness: lining up qualified capacity early, building flexibility into contracts, and creating visibility so growth does not outrun liquidity or lead times.” says Lonnie.

Rethinking infrastructure for the AI era

AI workloads are driving a fundamental shift in data centre infrastructure, with higher power densities requiring advanced cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling, and more efficient power distribution.

As AI adoption accelerates, operators face growing pressure to balance rising energy demands with sustainability targets, while also building flexible infrastructure that can scale without compromising resilience or security.

The panel will explore how the industry is addressing these challenges, from managing power and cooling requirements to developing scalable, secure environments that can support continued AI growth.

Industry perspectives on AI transformation

Each panellist brings a distinct perspective on how AI is transforming infrastructure strategy. Lonnie will provide insight into how supply chains are adapting to meet the demands of AI-driven infrastructure. Jean-François will explore how innovation in design and operations is enabling more sustainable and efficient AI-ready facilities.

The session will examine how leading operators are navigating these challenges, from managing long-lead infrastructure timelines to creating visibility across suppliers and ensuring projects remain on track in a constrained environment.

To join these industry leaders, secure your ticket on the Data Centre LIVE website here .

What's next for Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE takes place on 20-21 May in London, bringing together industry leaders to explore the technologies, strategies and innovations shaping the future of digital infrastructure. The AI data centre debate is part of a comprehensive programme addressing the most pressing challenges facing the sector. View more of the agenda here .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo for senior leaders shaping digital infrastructure strategy. Bringing together over 1,000 in-person attendees and 50+ expert speakers, the event explores key themes including AI, sustainability, scalability and resilience.

Featuring two content stages and four executive workshops, the programme delivers practical insights, strategic guidance and valuable connections to support future-ready data centre operations.

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