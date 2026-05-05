Splashtop Powers Remote Support Within Rippling

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop® Inc. is now integrated directly within Rippling, giving administrators one-click access to securely control employee Mac and Windows devices from the Devices app. Splashtop’s capabilities power support workflows within Rippling, enabling IT teams to initiate secure sessions from device records and take action with full context across user identity, device health, and policy controls. With Splashtop embedded, IT teams can move directly from device visibility to remote action, accelerating issue resolution while ensuring every session aligns with identity and policy requirements.

“Splashtop is increasingly the remote access partner of choice for software platforms building integrated IT experiences,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “Through our work with Rippling, customers are already seeing improvements in operational workflows, with greater speed, security, and control.”

As organizations consolidate business systems into unified platforms, the ability to securely connect to and act on devices has become foundational to IT operations. By embedding Splashtop, Rippling enhances its platform with real-time remote control, giving IT teams the ability to act immediately on device insights and drive more responsive workflows.

“Our mission is to free smart people to work on hard problems,” said Zaafir Kherani, Lead Product Manager of Rippling Device Management. “By integrating Splashtop, we’re enabling IT teams to securely access and support devices in real time within the same system they use to manage employees, devices, and identity. This creates a more connected experience that helps our customers move faster and maintain control across their environments.”

The functionality is available now. For more information, visit Rippling Device Management.



About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote access and remote support solutions that simplify secure performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Rippling

Rippling is the leading workforce management platform that brings together HR, IT, and Finance on a single unified system. With Rippling, companies can manage the entire employee lifecycle — from hiring and onboarding to payroll, benefits, devices, and more — all in one place. Built on a single source of truth for employee data, Rippling automates more work than any other system, so organizations can focus on what matters most: their people. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, Rippling serves tens of thousands of businesses globally. Learn more at rippling.com.