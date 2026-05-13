Splashtop Announces Partner Agreement with Hitachi High-Tech

CUPERTINO, Calif. and TOKYO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc. and subsidiary Splashtop K.K., providers of solutions that power and secure distributed environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (“Hitachi High-Tech”) to help modernize Japan’s social infrastructure and industrial technology sectors.

The importance of remote monitoring and maintenance of equipment is growing in the region amid worsening labor shortages and increasingly distributed operations. Against this background, demand is rising for solutions that enable the safe and efficient operation and management of equipment without requiring personnel to travel to the site.

Splashtop is expanding its footprint beyond traditional IT use cases into the OT (Operational Technology) space, delivering reliable and secure remote access and support technology, and more recently, autonomous endpoint management (AEM), to improve efficiencies and support the stable operation of field devices across distributed locations.

Through this partner agreement, Splashtop and Hitachi High-Tech will collaborate to advance remote access, operations, and maintenance management in the social infrastructure and industrial technology fields. In addition, Splashtop will expand the reach of its remote access solutions to a broader range of customers through Hitachi High-Tech’s domestic sales network.

Main initiatives

Support for building remote access environments for industrial equipment and facilities

Enhancement of remote monitoring and maintenance services

Joint development of new solutions utilizing edge devices

As part of efforts to develop new edge-device-based solutions, Splashtop has also completed operational verification of Splashtop on the Armadillo-IoT G4, an industrial edge-computing-compatible IoT gateway provided by Atmark Techno, Inc.

Splashtop will continue working with Hitachi High-Tech to accelerate the digital transformation and adoption of remote operations across worksites, particularly in the social infrastructure and industrial technology fields.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.