Splashtop Wins 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for Unified Platform for Autonomous Endpoint Management

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop has earned a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision Magazine, winning the Service Provider Technology Breakthroughs in the remote monitoring and management (RMM) category for its unified platform for autonomous endpoint management (AEM).

Splashtop's cloud-native platform consolidates the core operational capabilities Managed Service Providers (MSPs) use daily into a simple, streamlined experience. Instead of jumping between multiple products to identify and resolve issues, technicians can work end-to-end from one platform with complete visibility across client environments. Splashtop AEM enables MSPs to standardize policies and automate routine work while gaining real-time security intelligence. The unified platform helps MSPs reduce tool sprawl, improve technician efficiency, and scale operations without the cost and complexity of traditional enterprise RMM platforms.

"Most MSPs don't need a platform that tries to do everything. They need one that does the things they rely on every day exceptionally well,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. "We're honored to be recognized by ChannelVision because they understand what we're trying to do: simplify something that's become incredibly complex.”

Unlike legacy RMM platforms that often require multiple products or extensive customization, Splashtop delivers a unified operational environment for managing endpoint health, security, automation, patching, and remote support. It also complements Microsoft Intune by extending device management with real-time operational capabilities.

“As IT environments have grown more distributed and security demands have increased, every new layer of complexity makes it harder for MSPs to respond quickly and operate efficiently. Our focus is helping partners simplify so they can move faster, strengthen security, and build healthier, more profitable businesses."

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards recognize outstanding products, services, and deployments across the communications and channel technology industries. Winners are selected by ChannelVision editors and an independent panel of judges based on innovation, future industry impact, feature differentiation, ease of use, and interoperability.

"The 2026 VSAs reflect a rapidly evolving channel, with advisors navigating emerging AI-driven technologies and shifting buyer expectations," said Berge Kaprelian, President and CEO of ChannelVision. "The VSAs help cut through the noise by recognizing the companies delivering innovation and measurable business value. Congratulations to all of this year's Visionary Spotlight Award winners."

To learn more or start a free trial, visit www.splashtop.com/trial/aem.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), published by Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication serving channel partners that deliver voice, data, managed IT, cloud, and business technology solutions to the SMB market. Through its print publication, website, and industry events, ChannelVision provides insight into the technologies, trends, and companies shaping the channel.