Splashtop Partners with Misora Connect to Strengthen Remote Maintenance Capabilities

TOKYO, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop K.K., the Japan office of Splashtop Inc., today announced a collaboration with Misora Connect, Inc. to help organizations simplify remote maintenance for devices and equipment deployed across Japan through a new bundled remote access solution.

Through this partnership, Misora Connect will begin offering “Splashtop by Misora Connect,” a remote access solution for businesses that combines Misora Connect’s communication SIM with Splashtop. The solution supports “maintenance without on-site visits” for the operation of equipment installed at remote locations such as offices, retail stores, and factories nationwide.

Background

As labor shortages and increasingly diverse work styles continue to advance, improving the efficiency of on-site support has become a key issue in the maintenance and operation of devices installed at remote locations, including stores and factories across the country, equipment-control PCs, digital signage, AI devices, and edge devices. When issues occur, staff often need to travel to the site, resulting in time and cost burdens. In emergencies, delays in response may also lead to business interruptions or delayed recovery. In addition, because maintenance work tends to depend on the experience and knowledge of individual personnel, there is a growing need to standardize and streamline operations.

Splashtop supports the efficient and stable operation of on-site devices located across remote locations through Splashtop’s remote access technology, which has achieved the No. 1 sales share in Japan for two consecutive years.* By combining Misora Connect’s communication service with Splashtop, “Splashtop by Misora Connect” provides an environment that enables secure remote operation, contributing to faster response, standardized operations, and more efficient maintenance work.

About Splashtop by Misora Connect

“Splashtop by Misora Connect” is a remote access solution for businesses that combines Misora Connect’s communication SIM with Splashtop. It provides a secure environment for accessing PCs, IoT devices, control terminals, and other devices installed at remote locations without relying on Wi-Fi or VPNs configured individually by users. This enables remote maintenance and operation of stores, factories, digital signage, AI devices, edge devices, and more across the country, helping reduce on-site visits and improve operational efficiency.

Key Features of Splashtop by Misora Connect

Comfortable remote operation through high-performance remote access

High-performance, low-latency connectivity enables users to operate devices installed at remote locations comfortably, as if they were working directly on the device in front of them. The solution also supports 4K streaming, allowing high-load applications to be used in real time without transferring data. The higher-tier Enterprise plan also supports smooth rendering at up to 240 FPS.

Enterprise-class security

Splashtop provides a secure remote access environment with features such as 256-bit encrypted communication, multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and granular access control. It also supports various security and compliance standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA, helping enterprises implement secure remote operations.

Flexible connection configurations tailored to usage environments

The solution supports flexible connection configurations according to the user environment and device requirements. In addition to remote access to office PCs, it can be used to remotely operate Windows devices, equipment with GUIs, factory equipment, IoT devices, and more, supporting remote maintenance and operational efficiency across a wide range of business scenarios.

Through this partnership, Splashtop will support the development of “maintenance without on-site visits” systems that do not depend on physical site visits, contributing to more efficient remote maintenance and reduced operational workloads.

*Source: Fuji Chimera Research Institute, “2024–2025 Communications-Related Marketing Research Overview,” published December 10, 2025, based on the market research report for Remote Access Services 2023–2024 Corporate Share (https://www.fcr.co.jp/report/253q12.htm)

Announcement Highlights

Splashtop K.K. announces a partnership with Misora Connect Inc.

Splashtop’s remote access solution “Splashtop” has been adopted for “Splashtop by Misora Connect,” offered by Misora Connect.

By combining Misora Connect’s communication SIM with Splashtop, the solution enables a secure remote access environment that does not depend on Wi-Fi or VPNs.

The solution supports secure and comfortable remote operation of PCs, IoT devices, control terminals, equipment-control PCs, edge devices, and other devices located remotely.

The solution helps address issues such as travel burdens during on-site incidents, delays in emergency response, and maintenance operations that depend on individual personnel.

By supporting the development of “maintenance without on-site visits” systems, the solution contributes to more efficient remote maintenance and standardized operations.

About Misora Connect Inc.

Representatives President and Representative Director: Masamichi Morita; Representative Director: Susumu Takahashi

Headquarters Sumitomo Fudosan Iidabashi First Tower, 2-6-1 Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Business Overview Provides comprehensive wireless communication services ranging from enterprise and prepaid use to high-capacity communications and low-capacity communications for IoT applications.

Ownership Ratio SORACOM: 51%; Marubeni I-DIGIO Holdings: 49%

Website https://misora-connect.com/

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a cloud-native IT platform company that simplifies security and performance for distributed workforces. Built on more than 20 years of remote technology expertise, Splashtop provides solutions that are easy to deploy and operate, enabling secure and productive work from anywhere and on any device through a single console. In Japan, Splashtop provides sales and support for domestic customers through its Japanese subsidiary, offering services tailored to the needs of the Japanese market. Splashtop is used by more than 30 million users worldwide and meets high security standards, including ISO certifications, SOC 2 compliance, and GDPR readiness.

Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and works with Microsoft to help address challenges in evolving IT environments. For more information, please visit splashtop.com or splashtop.co.jp. Splashtop also shares the latest updates through its official social media channels. Follow Splashtop Japan on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/splashtop-jp and X: @splashtop_japan