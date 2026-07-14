Splashtop Introduces Splashtop Live, a New Community Event Series for IT and MSP Professionals to Learn, Connect, and Simplify Operations

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop Inc. today announced Splashtop Live, the company's first branded community event series. The invite-only events will bring together IT professionals, managed service providers (MSPs), partners, and industry experts for an afternoon of learning, networking, and conversations focused on simplifying modern IT operations. Attendees will leave with ideas they can apply to their own IT environments and a better understanding of how other organizations are solving similar challenges.

As Splashtop celebrates 20 years of innovation, the new event series reflects the company's continued commitment to the IT community as it expands beyond its remote access roots into broader IT management and endpoint security solutions. Splashtop Live extends that commitment by creating a forum where IT professionals can discuss common challenges and learn from one another's experience.

The inaugural Splashtop Live series will include:

Splashtop Live: Bay Area | September 16 | Cupertino, California

| September 16 | Cupertino, California Splashtop Live: London | October 6 | London, United Kingdom

Each event gives attendees direct access to Splashtop's founders, leadership, product, and support teams, creating opportunities to ask questions and explore approaches that can be adapted to their own organizations. The agenda includes keynote presentations, peer panel discussions featuring IT practitioners and MSPs, product roadmap sessions, interactive workshops, and time to connect with peers. Throughout the day, attendees will explore ways to improve operational efficiency, reduce IT complexity, and strengthen security while building relationships with peers across the community.

"Over the past twenty years, we've had the privilege of working alongside IT professionals as their responsibilities have continued to expand," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. " Some of the most valuable ideas come from practitioners sharing what's working in their own environments. Splashtop Live creates a space for those conversations to happen."

Additional agenda details, featured speakers, and partner announcements will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information about Splashtop Live, contact pr@splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.