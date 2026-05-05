Licensing Partners International Launches Strategic Brand Licensing Initiative with UNCF

Washington, DC, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensing Partners International (LPI), a leader in trademark licensing and brand extensions for sports, nonprofit, and consumer brands, today announced a strategic partnership with UNCF, the nation’s leading advocate for educational access and student success, to develop and manage a comprehensive enterprise-level brand licensing program.

The initiative advances UNCF’s brand strategy by creating the organization’s first structured licensing platform to strengthen brand stewardship, generate incremental revenue and increases national visibility through purpose-driven consumer products and partnerships that connect with consumers and supporters.

“UNCF has long been a highly respected and culturally significant brand with a tremendous opportunity to leverage products to inspire others and generate incremental funding to support UNCF’s critical mission,” said Brian White, vice president of global and scholastic brands for CLC. “Our goal is to help UNCF build a modern licensing model grounded in disciplined brand management and marketing that delivers meaningful consumer connection.

By leveraging LPI’s infrastructure, expertise, and industry relationships, the UNCF licensing program will activate its iconic messaging—“A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste”®—along with other aspects of the organization’s brand DNA through a curated collection of products that help elevate UNCF’s mission to build a robust and nationally-recognized pipeline of under-represented students.

“UNCF’s brand carries deep meaning across generations and communities,” said Dr. Michael

L. Lomax, president and chief executive officer, UNCF. “This partnership with LPI allows us to build a scalable licensing program that protects our legacy while extending our reach in meaningful ways that align with our core values.”

The licensing program will emphasize brand integrity and long-term value creation, aligned with best practices in nonprofit and collegiate licensing. LPI, a division of collegiate licensing leader, CLC, will help deliver premium merchandise and strategic retail distribution to create new engagement opportunities with students, alumni and supporters.

With the advent of the new partnership, LPI and UNCF are seeking best-in-class licensees, retail partners and brand collaborators for the program’s launch. Prospective partners should contact Bruce Fletcher of Licensing Partners International at bruce.fletcher@clc.com.

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About Licensing Partners International

Licensing Partners International (LPI) is a leader in trademark licensing and brand extensions for sports, nonprofit, and consumer brands. A division of CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate licensing and marketing company, LPI leverages its industry-leading technology and dynamic team of licensing and branding experts to deliver comprehensive, scalable licensing solutions and best practices to maximize sales and consumer connections.

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

Media Contacts: Licensing Partners International

Tammy Purves

Vice President, Communications tammy.purves@clc.com 770.799.3275

UNCF

Roy Betts

Communications Manager, Media Relations roy.betts@uncf.org

240.703.3384