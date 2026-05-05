TC Transcontinental Signs Multi-Year Agreements with Postmedia and Glacier

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A, TCL.B) announces the expansion of its partnership with Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”) through 2030, as well as a three-year agreement with Glacier Media Inc. (“Glacier”) to print the Victoria Times Colonist.

Under the expanded Postmedia agreement, additional volume will be outsourced by Postmedia to Transcontinental Vaughan (ON), including titles such as the National Post and the Toronto Sun, and to Transcontinental Halifax (NS). The transition is expected to be completed in early August.

“We are proud of Postmedia’s and Glacier’s confidence in us and of the expansion of the solid relationships we have built over many years,” said Sam Bendavid, Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “Such partnerships enable newspaper publishers to reduce their operating costs and focus resources on their core mission of journalism and audience engagement, while allowing us to maximize the utilization of our national integrated platform without additional capital investment.”

About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and close to 4,500 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French‑language educational publishing. Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high‑value products and services.

The Corporation's revenues from continuing operations were $1.1 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025. Until the sale of its Packaging Sector to ProAmpac, which was completed on March 6, 2026, the Corporation was also a North American leader in flexible packaging with approximately 3,600 employees, and revenues from the Corporation's discontinued operations were $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 26, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.tc.tc.

For information:

Media

François Taschereau

Vice President,

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

TC Transcontinental

514 589-5762

francois.taschereau@tc.tc

Financial Community

Yan Lapointe

Senior Director,

Investor Relations & Treasury

TC Transcontinental

514 954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc





