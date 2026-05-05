Jason Anderson of Expedience Software to Address Why Proposal Technology Investments Fail at APMP BPC 2026

DENVER, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Anderson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Expedience Software, will present a featured session at APMP’s Bid & Proposal Conference (BPC) 2026, May 13–16 in Denver.

APMP’s Bid & Proposal Conference is the largest in-person event for proposal, capture, and business development professionals, drawing thousands of practitioners and leaders from across North America.

Anderson’s session, “Unlocking Success – Why Proposal Technology Investments Fail (And How to Make Them Work),” addresses a persistent problem: despite significant investment, proposal technology initiatives often fail to improve win rates, efficiency, or consistency.

During the session, Anderson will examine why these projects struggle, highlighting common failure points: poor user adoption, interface friction, misaligned workflows, and the automation of broken processes. Attendees will gain practical insights into how to improve adoption and drive measurable business impact.

“Most organizations don’t fail at proposal technology because of the software—they fail because of how it’s implemented and adopted. This session focuses on fixing that,” said Anderson.

The session is designed for proposal managers, capture professionals, and business development leaders evaluating or managing proposal technology. Attendees will leave with practical frameworks they can apply immediately to improve adoption and ROI.

About Expedience Software

Expedience Software delivers proposal automation solutions built natively for Microsoft Word environments, enabling organizations to improve adoption, governance, and consistency across complex proposal efforts.

Media Contact

info@expediencesoftware.com

www.expediencesoftware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cd0ef24-28e4-4cf4-af43-5805f3676a95